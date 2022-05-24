ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

New program helping Oklahoma foster kids find homes

By Michelle Linn, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXWcD_0foqapkP00
Oklahoma Department of Human Services The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is partnering with Wendy’s Wonderful Kids to help Oklahoma foster children find families. The program uses an evidence based, child-focused recruitment model to find the best home for every kid.

In Oklahoma, as many as 6,800 kids are in the foster care system, but a program is working with the state to help them find homes.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) is partnering with Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, which uses an evidence based, child-focused recruitment model to find the best home for every kid. It starts within the child’s familiar circle of family, friends and neighbors, then by reaching out to the community they live in.

Wendy’s Wonderful Kids is part of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which provides funding to support the hiring and training of adoption recruiters.

OKDHS started working with Wendy’s Wonderful Kids in 2004, but ramped up the partnership three years ago. Now there are enough recruiters to focus on teens, siblings and children with special needs.

The kids served by this program have been in ten foster homes, on average.

In 2020, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids helped place 40 kids in adoptive homes, and in 2021, the program placed 200 kids in adoptive homes.

Wendy’s Wonderful Kids focuses on the children most at risk of aging out of foster care.

Data from 2017 through 2021 shows more than 94 percent of children adopted were adopted by their current foster parents. With more than 20 thousand kids aging out of foster care each year in the U.S., it’s a race against the clock.

Kids who age out of foster care are more at risk for unemployment, homelessness, substance abuse, early parenthood and re-entering government systems.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California school kids sickened after eating cannabis candy

BAYSIDE, Calif. — (AP) — Three third-grade students at a Northern California elementary school were hospitalized after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies, authorities said. A student shared the gummies with four other kids during their snack recess on Thursday at Jacoby Creek Elementary in the Humboldt County community of...
BAYSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Homes#Foster Parents#Homelessness#Okdhs#Wendy S Wonderful Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NRA meets in Texas after school massacre, protest roils

HOUSTON — (AP) — One by one, they took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy