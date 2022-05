Taking place on Tuesday, June 14, World Affairs Council of St. Louis presents a Community Conversation with Maggie Lemere, filmmaker, oral historian and National Geographic Explorer; the US State Department’s Gavin Sundwall, Managing Director for Policy & Planning and Ethan Stanton, US Pavilion representative at the Dubai World Expo; and Adam Kloppe, Missouri History Museum public historian. The panel, moderated by Charlie Brennan, recently retired from KMOX, will discuss the impact of world’s fairs (now known as expos) both past and present, with Lemere sharing oral histories from world’s fairs, 1962-2017. Conversations will also explore what a future world’s fair might mean for St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO