Fort Bragg, NC

Naming commission recommends Fort Bragg change to Fort Liberty

By Judith Retana
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fort Bragg is closer to getting a new name. A special naming commission has suggested the post’s name be changed to Fort Liberty.

Fort Bragg’s renaming comes after Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act. It calls for the renaming of all nine U.S. military installations named after confederate soldiers, including Fort Bragg.

Recommended names are as follows:

  • Fort Benning, Ga. – rename Fort Moore after Lt. Gen. Hal and Julia Moore.
  • Fort Bragg, N.C. – rename Fort Liberty after the value of liberty.
  • Fort Gordon, Ga. – rename Fort Eisenhower after General of the Army Dwight Eisenhower.
  • Fort A.P. Hill, Va. – rename Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker.
  • Fort Hood, Texas – rename Fort Cavazos after Gen. Richard Cavazos.
  • Fort Lee, Va. – rename Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams.
  • Fort Pickett, Va. – rename Fort Barfoot after Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot.
  • Fort Polk, La. – rename Fort Johnson after Sgt. William Henry Johnson.
  • Fort Rucker, Ala. – rename Fort Novosel after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel, Sr.

The recommendations mark the first time the names of women and African Americans have been used for U.S. military posts and installations.

Fort Bragg would be the only post whose renaming was not inspired by a person. The Naming Commission said they listened to community feedback but didn’t provide a specific answer as to why Fort Bragg did not receive the name of a person. The commission also didn’t say whether Fort Liberty was a submitted name.

“Set on our national currency and germane to our national symbols, statues and monuments- liberty remains our greatest value. Ever since the nation created a standing army to provide for the common defense, that army’s greatest battles have been for liberty,” said vice-chair of the Naming Commission, Retired Army Brig. Gen. Tye Seidule.

What will Fort Bragg’s name change cost? And who’s picking up the bill?

A written report must be submitted to Congress by Oct. 1. The report would then be passed to the Secretary of Defense who has the ultimate authority to direct the name changes.

In the report will be an accounting of how much re-naming the posts will cost.

Replacing the post’s name won’t come without a cost. An earlier report by CBS 17 found it would cost $2 million to replace all the signage currently displaying the Fort Bragg name.

“We would not be able to change them overnight or immediately, upon a name change of Fort Bragg. We would phase it in. We’ll have to hire some contracts,” Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said.

Barksdale said the ultimate cost of signage will depend on the length of the name. For shorter names, a decal could be pasted over current signage. Longer names may require newer, larger signs resulting in higher costs.

