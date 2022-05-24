ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 19:07:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-25 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf warning indicates dangerous large breaking waves will pound the shoreline in the warning area, producing deadly rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast north of Coos Bay, including the North Spit, Lakeside, Reedsport, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and portions of Highway 101. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event is very unusual for this time of year. With increased recreational activity along the coast due to the holiday weekend and trees being fully leafed, there is an increased risk for damage, downed trees, and power outages. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING NORTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur shortly after noon today.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Brevard County in east central Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 739 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Indian Harbour Beach, or over Satellite Beach, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach and Cape Canaveral. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 278 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE KENT NEW CASTLE SUSSEX
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations 10 to 20 inches above 8000 feet, with higher amounts possible, greatest on north and east facing slopes. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by severe winter conditions. Wet snow may impact travel on Highway 14 through Burgess Junction.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT/MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LAKE MEAD AND THE LOWER COLORADO RIVER VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire Weather Zone 101. In Nevada...Fire Weather Zone 466. * TIMING...Widespread gusty winds will develop early this afternoon then peak in the mid to late afternoon hours before gradually decreasing this evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 00:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cedar; Knox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN KNOX AND WEST CENTRAL CEDAR COUNTIES At 1257 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Crofton, or 8 miles south of Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bloomfield, Crofton, Weigand Marina, Lindy and Santee Reservation. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 22:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Wind gusts will be on a decreasing trend into the early morning hours across the Western Mojave Desert of San Bernardino County. Speeds will diminish to between 10 and 20 mph overnight.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bergen FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Jersey, including the following county, Bergen. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated elevated water levels. The gauge at Pascack Brook at Westwood is still indicating minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hackensack, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Oradell, Norwood, Teterboro, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Elmwood Park, Dumont, New Milford, Saddle Brook, Hasbrouck Heights, Glen Rock, River Edge, Wallington, Westwood and Hillsdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 22:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Wind speeds have been below 40 mph in the Owens Valley late this evening and will continue diminishing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lac qui Parle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lac qui Parle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL LAC QUI PARLE...NORTHWESTERN CHIPPEWA AND SOUTHWESTERN SWIFT COUNTIES At 1251 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, or 16 miles northwest of Montevideo, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Milan around 100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Appleton and Lake Oliver. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAC QUI PARLE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 22:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-30 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 281 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Holt, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Garfield; Holt; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Garfield, southeastern Holt and southeastern Wheeler Counties through 200 AM CDT At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ericson, or 19 miles northeast of Ord, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Ericson and Pibel Lake State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 281 between mile markers 132 and 145. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Stevens, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for west central Minnesota. Target Area: Chippewa; Stevens; Swift A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Chippewa, southeastern Stevens and western Swift Counties through 130 AM CDT At 106 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Appleton, or 20 miles northwest of Montevideo, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Oliver around 120 AM CDT. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 19 and 38. U.S. Highway 59 between mile markers 136 and 158. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; Perkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Perkins, southeastern Keith and western Lincoln Counties through 130 AM CDT/1230 AM MDT/ At 1253 AM CDT/1153 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Madrid, or 11 miles east of Grant, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paxton, Madrid, Elsie and Roscoe. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 133 and 151. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KEITH COUNTY, NE

