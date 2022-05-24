ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Wagons for Warriors wheels to town this weekend

By STEVE SMITH • SSMITH@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern-style cooking will be celebrated and funds will be raised for veterans this weekend at the...

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laclede Record

BRITTANEY NICOLE TERRY FRANCIS

Brittaney Nicole Terry Francis, 30, of Lebanon, died Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was born Nov. 15, 1991, in Springfield, Mo. Brittaney was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jerry Terry and Lloyd and Bertha Chandler. She attended Lebanon Schools and in her younger years, she enjoyed showing horses and...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

100 miles for soldier suicide

A Women’s Army Corps (WAC) Veteran from Conway, Mo has reached her goal of completing 100 miles for soldier suicide awareness. Mickey Bell chose to walk 100 miles for the cause so she could collect pledges and raise funds for the effort. “I walk quite a bit anyway,” she...
CONWAY, MO
KOLR10 News

What to do in Springfield this Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Lebanon, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
Laclede Record

City seeks community input through survey responses

The City of Lebanon is asking residents to respond to its latest customer satisfaction survey. In a Facebook post this week, the city asked people who received survey forms to return them in the postage paid envelope. City of Lebanon Communications Manager Derek Gean said the city would like the...
LEBANON, MO
lakeexpo.com

394 Highly Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Stunning and oversized, this new listing boasts the ideal floor plan- perfect for your private Lake retreat, or an income-producing rental. Top of the line interior updates include quartz countertops and luxury vinyl planking throughout, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathrooms, and beautiful fixtures. The fresh finishes are enhanced by a flood of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows spanning the entire lakeside wall, displaying captivating main channel views of the 11 mile marker. With 5 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, and 2 massive exterior decks, this home encapsulates everything perfect for entertaining. Upgraded features don't stop there, with newer roof, septic tank, concrete driveway and brand new garage completing the total package. The gentle lot is magnified by the well-manicured lawn, which proves to be low maintenance with the automatic sprinkler system and ideal exposure of sunlight. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity, that's ready just in time for Summer!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Laclede Record

KENNETH WAYNE “KENNY’’ WASMER

Kenneth Wayne “Kenny’’ Wasmer, 72, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 13, 1949, in Lebanon, Mo. to James Leonard and Grace Armstrong Wasmer. Kenny married Linda Joan Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Linda on...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

How a Springfield non-profit helped a Buffalo, Mo. woman get a new car

Dallas County, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle is more than just a box with four wheels and an engine. It’s how we discover new places, connect with the outside world, and get to work to make ends meet. But for Dallas County resident and single mother Trish Thiesen, it was an eight-year-old money pit that she had to rely on.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Vehicles#Wagons For Warriors#Lcr
KMOV

2 dead in late night crashes in Franklin, St. Francois Counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties. The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Heather Lewis says goodbye to KOLR10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After 12 years as a journalist, KOLR10 evening anchor Heather Lewis is leaving the industry, but it’s for a great reason: to pursue a career that allows her to spend more time with her three children. Heather has been a part of the KOLR10 family for seven years, beginning her career in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
tonyskansascity.com

Historic Missouri Church Alleges Swastika Hate Crime Threat

An afternoon press conference offers a glimpse at the rising stakes of the Midwest discourse and worsening American racial tensions. Here's the most important part of the statement . . . During a news conference with the NAACP at the church Friday, the pastor, the Rev. Tracy Wolff, said her...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
biz417.com

20 Best Places to Work in Springfield, Missouri

What makes a great place to work? Find out which businesses are the best to work for with our Best Places to Work. The results are in and we're excited to give you a sneak peek at the list of honorees for the 2022 Best Places to Work! As chosen by Best Companies Group, we’ve identified 20 local organizations that may be giving their employees’ friends some serious workday FOMO.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Ha Ha Tonka State Park To Offer Lake Area Concert

The state of Missouri is working to increase tourism at the Lake’s Ha Ha Tonka State Park this summer. Officials say they’re launching a concert series that will feature the Lake Area’s Community Orchestra on Tuesday June the 7th. Park officials say the goal is to get...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy