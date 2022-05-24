ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

Summer league begins today

By Chris Kinkaid
bogalusadailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklinton and Pine’s boys basketball teams are competing in the Lakeshore Summer Basketball League that started on May 24 and runs until the end of June. Games will be held on each Tuesday and Thursday and are...

www.bogalusadailynews.com

Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Shan Miley

Mrs. Shan “Shanny” Sumrall Miley, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the age of 56. Shan is survived by her husband, Floyd Miley; her children, Ryan (Rusti) Miley, William (Cheyenne) Sumrall and Bryan Miley; her mother, Willie Mae Sumrall; and her grandchildren, Piper Seal, Hunter Miley, Colbi Miley, Fisher Miley, Michael West, Rowan Miley and Laikyn Miley. She is also survived by her aunt, Veda (Emmett) Jenkins; and her cousins, Theresa Jenkins, Ragen (Gilbert) Spears, Faith (Zack) Ginn, Craig (Suzanne) McGinnis, Tal, Tye, Tait, and Trevor Dupont, Elsie and Lynda Galloway; and several nieces and nephews.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for May 28-29, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Angie Charge Mary’s Chapel, Live Oak, and Wesley Ray United Methodist Churches would like to invite everyone to the fifth Sunday Sunday School to be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church, 65701 Live Oak Road in Angie, on Sunday, May 29. There will be classes for all ages. The time is 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a brunch before and after. For more information, call 985-570-4310.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Library’s ‘Summer Reading Program’ kicks off next week

All four branches of the Washington Parish Library will be hosting events for the Summer Reading Program. The theme of this year’s program is “Oceans of Possibilities.” On top of fun events the whole family can enjoy, check your local branch for fun crafts to take home or awesome books to read. Adults are even invited to join the fun with the 2022 Adult Summer Reading “BINGO” cards.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

American Legion post to mark Memorial Day

Bogalusa’s Memorial Day service, as annual presented by Magic City Post No. 24, Louisiana Department of the American Legion, has been scheduled this year for 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30. Post members provided the following statement:. Because of the extreme late afternoon heat which Nature imposed on last...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Fallen tree crushes homeowner’s shed during Wednesday storm

The heavy rain that came through Bogalusa on Wednesday afternoon gave quite a scare to a local homeowner. E. Ann Rhymes, who lives at 1250 West Ninth St. in Bogalusa, said that she had gone inside her house to “make a banana split” when she heard a loud crashing sound.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for May 26, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on May 26, 2022:. Tony Neal, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to non-resident to secure registration in Louisiana, driver’s license-none, insurance-none, contempt of court. Ashley Mooney, battery-simple, contempt of court. Anthony Sanchez, monetary instrument...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Letter to the Editor: I’m always thankful to read good news

Congratulations and thanks to District A for their recent clean-up campaign. It sounds like they even enjoyed the social aspect of the hard work — with T-shirts and refreshments and good cheer. Also, Happy Birthday greetings to Willene Ellzey on her 97th! That’s great — I hope I can...
BOGALUSA, LA

