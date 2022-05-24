Summer league begins today

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Angie Charge Mary’s Chapel, Live Oak, and Wesley Ray United Methodist Churches would like to invite everyone to the fifth Sunday Sunday School to be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church, 65701 Live Oak Road in Angie, on Sunday, May 29. There will be classes for all ages. The time is 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a brunch before and after. For more information, call 985-570-4310.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO