Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle Suffers Major Stroke Which Causes Him To Lose His Speech

Yikes! Meghan Markle 's father, Thomas Markle , was supposed to fly to the U.K. for the Queen 's Platinum Jubilee , but according to the Daily Mail , the former lighting director suffered a major stroke, which has caused him to lose his speech.

The outlet reported that he is receiving urgent medical treatment in an American hospital.

"My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and well-being. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest. It's a travesty how much he's been tortured and how much he's had to go through thanks to my sister's disregard the past few years . That is unforgivable," Samantha Markle , who is Meghan's half-sister, said in a statement.

Since Thomas will be recovering, he is no longer able to attend the festivities in early June.

Thomas has spoken about his deteriorating health in the past. He previously had a heart attack prior to Meghan and Prince Harry 's 2018 wedding.

"This is actually the first time I've heard her speak in about four years. The last time we spoke, texted, I was laying in a hospital bed after a heart attack and I had to tell them I couldn't come to the wedding," he later said. "It wasn't quite saying goodbye. Harry had said to me at that point, 'If you had listened to me, this wouldn't have happened to you.' Me laying in a hospital bed after I'd had a procedure and getting a stent put here, felt that was kind of snotty, so I hung up on him. And that's the last conversation we ever had."

Meanwhile, Meghan — who hasn't spoken to her father since he betrayed her ahead of her wedding — and Harry, 37, are getting ready to go back to England with their two kids , Archie , 3, and Lilibet , 11 months.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2 will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a palace spokesperson said.

“In addition, the Cambridge and Wessex children are also expected to appear as is Sir Tim Laurence , who the Queen is happy to attend as a frequent attendee and support for the Princess Royal on official engagements," the statement continued.