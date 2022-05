Darren Waller is seeking a new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, though he is letting his agent handle negotiations while he focuses on football. "My agent is working on that," Waller said on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "I understand it, but I know if I focus on it too much, it could take away from my job and learning a new system and just continuing to try to elevate and take care of my body in the right way. I try to focus on those things and let my agent handle that. When decisions need to be made, decisions need to be made."

1 DAY AGO