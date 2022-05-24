ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

India restricts sugar exports for the first time in 6 years -government order

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Indian has restricted sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia aims to issue first palm oil export permits since ban

JAKARTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia has received its first requests for palm oil export permits following the lifting of a ban a week ago, some of which could be granted on Monday, a senior official said, signaling a calibrated resumption of shipments amid protracted delays. Though Indonesia, the world's...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Pro-Moscow Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia - TASS

May 30 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested last year to Russia, the TASS news agency cited a senior local official as saying on Monday. "We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here....
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Thai, Vietnam rice price hike plan 'impossible', Thai export body says

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - A pact between Thailand and Vietnam to raise rice prices would be "impossible", a top Thai industry official said on Monday, in another sign of opposition to a government-proposed plan for a rice cartel amid a global food crisis. Thailand's government said on Friday it...
ECONOMY
#Sugar#Reuters
Agriculture Online

Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months - state TV

May 29 (Reuters) - Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months and the country is in the process of raising stocks to 15 months, state TV reported on Sunday, citing the minister of agriculture. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce as investors unwound bearish bets ahead of a three-day weekend. * Traders said the recent volatility in the market -- stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- made investors wary of holding onto positions when the market will be closed for a longer-than-usual stretch. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled up 14-1/4 cents at $11.57-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 9 cents higher at $12.37-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were 12-1/2 cents higher at $13.04-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was down 1.0%, K.C. hard red winter wheat was 1.2% lower and MGEX spring wheat was up 2.0%. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 124,700 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States, Canada and Australia in a tender. * Bangladesh is scrapping an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as it received only one offer to supply the grain that was too expensive. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise with traders focused on weather

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed for the third time in four sessions on Friday, with prices underpinned by expectations that rainy weather will delay planting in the northern U.S. Plains, traders said. * But profit-taking pulled prices from the three-month high hit during the session as traders squared positions ahead of the three-day U.S. Memorial Day weekend. * Soymeal futures also were firm but soyoil weakened after the benchmark July contract hit resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soybeans ended up 5-3/4 cents at $17.32-1/4 a bushel after peaking at a contract high of $17.44-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal gained $4.10 to $432.30 a ton and CBOT July soyoil was down 0.95 cent at 79.57 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures rose 1.6%, their third straight week of gains. Soymeal posted a weekly gain of 0.7% while soyoil fell 2.1%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean wheat futures rise ahead of holiday

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by forecasts for rain that could slow the tail end of planting in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat futures also were higher, with traders exiting bearish positions ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Putin: Russia ready to facilitate unfettered grains supply from Ukraine

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Monday that Russia was ready to facilitate unhindered sea transit of cargoes, including grains from Ukrainian ports, the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin also reiterated that Russia may export significant volumes...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices stable amid weak demand

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were steady last week amid weak demand from importers, analysts said on Monday, adding that many exporters had already depleted their share of Russia's state grain export quota, which lasts until June 30. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall as feed costs rise

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - CME Group hog and cattle futures eased on Friday, with rising soy and corn futures raising feed costs for livestock producers. Traders noted consolidation trade ahead of the U.S. Memorial day holiday weekend. U.S. grain and livestock markets will be closed on Monday. The nearby...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

USDA April soybean crush seen at 180.5 million bushels

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - The April U.S. soybean crush likely fell to 5.416 million short tons, or 180.5 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The estimate suggests an average daily crush rate...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine to issue 2022 grain crop forecast in early June

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Monday it would issue its first grain harvest forecast for 2022 in the first days of June. The country has almost completed the 2022 spring grain sowing but the acreage is 22% lower than the 2021 level, the ministry said last week.
AGRICULTURE

