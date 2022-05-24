Dog Lover Mauled to Death in Alabama by Her Neighbor’s Mutts
By Rachel Olding
Daily Beast
5 days ago
An Alabama dog lover affectionately known in her community as “the mouth of the South” was viciously mauled to death by her neighbor’s canines in an early morning attack on Sunday. Ronda Persall, 57, died after two dogs somehow escaped her neighbor’s yard at around 2:30...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
As horrific as it was learning of the news that 19 kids and two teachers were killed by a school shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, there’s one hero from the heartbreaking event that deserves to be recognized. Jacob Albarado, an off-duty US Customs and Border Protection agent,...
The gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning looked one of the teachers in the eye and said “Goodnight” before pulling the trigger, according to a new report. It’s the latest chilling detail to emerge from the Robb Elementary School massacre,...
A concerned father in Killeen, Texas, is taking action into his own hands after the devastating massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He now is standing guard at the elementary school where his wife works as a nurse and his daughter attends to ensure their last days of the school year can end safely, according to news outlet KBTX.
An Alabama teen pleaded guilty Thursday to shooting and killing a 66-year-old woman who was engaged to his father, court records show. According to authorities, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, was upset that his father, local Auburn physician Dr. John McFarland, became engaged only 11 months after his mother died. He therefore “harbored animosity” toward the new fiancée, Martha White. In October 2019, police say they found White dead at a home with a gunshot wound to her face. AL.com reports that she was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr. McFarland later told investigators that his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun had disappeared from the home, and a witness told police that the disgruntled teen pulled the trigger. The teen was arrested the following day and has now been sentenced to 50 years behind bars.
A Georgia man was shot by a 13-year-old girl who opened fire during a custody exchange supervised by deputies, authorities say. The incident began Wednesday when a 38-year-old man arrived at a home in Fayetteville to collect his 3-year-old child, investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. At his request, a deputy reportedly attended to supervise the exchange. But as the man approached the front porch, a teen girl appeared and began firing, striking him multiple times, the GBI said. The deputy responded with gunfire and shot the girl, the GBI said. Both were rushed to hospitals and were treated for non-life-threatening wounds, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Investigators did not report the nature of the man and teen’s relationship.
