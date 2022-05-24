Serious car crash in North East

WARWICK – A 58-year-old woman has been reported killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Warwick Turnpike and Bittersweet Way in Warwick Saturday evening, EMT personnel at the scene said. An ambulance transported the victim to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick where a medical examiner...
POUGHKEEPSIE – A man believed to have murdered his ex-girlfriend’s daughter on Sunday afternoon in the Town of Wappinger was located Sunday evening after a multi-agency manhunt. City of Poughkeepsie Police took 38-year-old Paul Senecal into custody Sunday at 8:18 p.m. The man was pacing back and forth...
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 44-year-old Kingston woman has been arrested by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office following a single rollover car accident. The driver, Kathleen Barnard, was charged with misdemeanors of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated. At about 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25,...
BEACON – Police in the City of Beacon are investigating what is being called a fatal incident involving a power saw. The EMS call went out shortly after noon on Saturday for the reported fatal traumatic injury at 72 South Avenue. The incident is said to have involved a...
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at approximately 11:05 a.m. on Sunday. A victim was transported to the hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen. Police responded to 8 Hoffman Avenue on Sunday morning for a report of a stabbing. A male victim was located...
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 40-year-old Albany man was arrested on Saturday, May 28 on a charge of obstructing governmental administration. On that date Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting Town of Saugerties Police with an investigation into a stolen vehicle that occurred earlier in the day. At...
POUGHKEEPSIE – A woman was killed in her home on Friday night and the City of Poughkeepsie Police have a “person of interest” in custody. The murder of the woman took place on South Grand Avenue. City 911 received a report of an unresponsive woman at 7...
WAWARSING – A 21-year-old Saugerties woman has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon following a traffic stop on Berme Road in the Town of Wawarsing. Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Samantha Ruskie while driving at about 7:45 p.m. on May 23. The subsequent...
A tractor-trailer was badly damaged in a fire on I-84 in Port Jervis Thursday. Viewer video shows flames shooting from the truck near Exit 1. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Firefighters from Port Jervis and surrounding agencies responded. There is no word on what sparked the fire or what...
55 Long Lots Rd: Tree limb partially blocking road. 220 South Compo Road: Closed due to wires. 73 Turkey Road South: Closed due to downed tree. 330 Post Road West (Westbound) Lanes: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms Road at Maple Avenue: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms...
BROOKFIELD — A local man who was found underwater at Candlewood Lake Thursday evening has died, police confirmed Friday. Police identified him as 76-year-old Wayne R. Pogers. The exact cause of death was not provided by police. In a brief update Friday afternoon, Brookfield police said that Pogers’ wife...
POUGHKEEPSIE – Metro-North has stopped all southbound trains from Poughkeepsie after a person was struck on the tracks Sunday morning. An unidentified person was struck and killed by a train in the vicinity of the Pirate Canoe Club in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday around 10:00 a.m. As a result, train service from Poughkeepsie to Beacon has been stopped.
PORT JERVIS – A single-vehicle accident that occurred in Port Jervis just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, May 24, required MEDIVAC transport of one individual. According to Information provided by Port Jervis Police Department, a single female motorcycle operator was traveling in a southerly direction when she hit gravel and lost control of her motorcycle. The area was a curvy one-way section on Kingston Avenue, near the cross streets of Culvert and Cahoonzie.
Two men face drug and gun charges following a traffic stop in Bridgeport Friday night. Police say Seth Williams did not have a license when they pulled him over on Golden Hill Street. They also found ecstasy in the glove compartment of his car. Police say Jason Sampson was also...
Poughkeepsie police say a man was arrested after a woman was found fatally stabbed inside her home. Officials received a report of an unresponsive woman at 11:31 p.m. Friday at 7 South Grand Ave. Upon arrival, they discovered 64-year-old Nina Robinson stabbed to death. Stanley C. Robinson Jr., of Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Thursday afternoon raid by police in Poughkeepsie resulted in the arrest of a career felon. Police also seized drugs and cash during the execution of a search warrant. Thirty-eight-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Anthony Griffin, a three-time convicted felon, was arrested on three felony charges of criminal possession...
POUGHKEEPSIE – A man that was detained after a Friday night stabbing in Poughkeepsie has been charged with felony murder. The stabbing claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman at her home at 7 South Grand Avenue. Police say that Stanley Robinson Jr. stabbed Nina Robinson to death. A...
TOWN OF CLARKSTOWN – Saturday’s heavy rains hit Rockland County pretty hard. Roads quickly flooded, especially in Clarkstown. In one location, at Congers and Strawtown Roads in New City, cars drove through the flooded intersection. A couple of miles away in New City, Main Street was flooded north...
Monroe man arrested following a pursuit and vehicle crash. On May 25, 2022, at approximately 12:55 a.m., state police from the Middletown barracks were en-route to a possible burglary in the town of Wallkill with emergency lights activated. Troopers attempted to pass a 2010 white Toyota Corolla traveling west on State Route 17M in front of them when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and the operator, later identified as Isaya P. Dolson, age 27 from the town of Monroe, failed to comply and fled. The pursuit entered Sullivan County and ended when Dolson crashed into an embankment on Rock Hill Drive causing the vehicle to become disabled. Dolson was taken into custody and charged with felony DWI, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, a felony. He was also charged with Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, a misdemeanor and issued 21 tickets. Investigation revealed that Dolson and the vehicle he was driving were not related to the burglary complaint in the town of Wallkill. The pursuit lasted approximately 14 minutes and reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour.
