New York City construction is booming in the third year of the pandemic — just not at the rate it was a quarter ago, by some measures. The city counted 689 new building filings during the first quarter, an increase of 69.3 percent from a year ago and 3.6 percent from the previous quarter, according to a new building construction pipeline report from the Real Estate Board of New York. The number of filings also represented the highest volume for a quarter since 2014.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO