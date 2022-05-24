ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Islip, NY

ID Released For Brentwood Woman Struck, Killed In Hit-Run Montauk Highway Crash In West Islip

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gIGl_0foqMK6m00
The woman was struck on Montauk Highway in West Islip at the intersection of Pease Lane in West Islip Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have released the name of a 32-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island.

Brentwood resident Tracey Dorismond was struck in West Islip on Montauk Highway in West Islip at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 near the intersection of Pease Lane.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the driver proceeded to flee the scene westbound after striking Dorismond, who was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Unit by calling (631) 852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Pedestrian struck in Hempstead, driver arrested

A man was arrested after striking a pedestrian in Hempstead early Sunday morning. Police say Alrich Braide was driving his SUV when he hit a 46-year-old male pedestrian while crossing the roadway at Fulton Avenue around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and is in...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Serious Vehicular Accident that occurred on Sunday in Hempstead.

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a serious vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:12 a.m. in Hempstead. According to Detectives, a 34-year-old male operating a 2013 Mercedes Benz SUV did strike a male pedestrian, 46, who was crossing the roadway at Fulton Avenue, east of Clinton Street. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the SUV, Alrich Braide of 90 Sunset Drive in Hempstead, remained at scene, but was arrested for driving with a suspended.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Two Shot During Dispute At Riverhead Restaurant, Police Say

Police are investigating after two men were shot during a dispute at a Long Island restaurant. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, May 28 in Riverhead. That's when officers respond to the Mambo Grill and Lounge at 33 East Main Street for a report of a disturbance which resulted in gunshots being fired at the location, Riverhead Police said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Islip, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, NY
City
West Islip, NY
Brentwood, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Charged After East Rockaway Road Rage Incident, Police Say

A teenager is facing charges after a road-rage incident on Long Island. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, May 28 in East Rockaway near Forest Avenue and Centre Avenue. During the incident, the teen, a 17-year-old boy, pointed a black-colored imitation firearm at the three victims, ages 53, 13 and 14, putting them in fear of their safety, Nassau County Police said.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Pickup Truck In Hampton

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. A 2003 Dodge Dakota SXT was traveling west in Windham County near 407 Hartford Turnpike in Hampton at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, when it left the westbound lane and traveled into the eastbound lane, according to Connecticut State Police.
HAMPTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Major Case Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Missing Garden City South Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been found. Joy Ottaviano, age 90, had last been seen in Garden City South Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Late Saturday morning, May 28, police announce she has been located. Original report:. Have you seen her?. Police...
GARDEN CITY SOUTH, NY
Daily Voice

Man Flees After Attempting To Break Into ATM In Branford, Police Say

A New England man attempted to flee from police in Connecticut after being caught red-handed attempting to break into an ATM inside an area Dunkin’ location, police announced. In New Haven County, police responded to Dunkin’ on North Main Road in Branford shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May...
Daily Voice

Man Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By Car In Mineola

A man who was struck crossing a Long Island street has died at the hospital after being treated for critical injuries, police announced. In Mineola, the man was crossing 2nd Street at the intersection of Roosevelt Place shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota that was being driven by a 60-year-old driver, a spokesperson from the Nassau County Police Department said.
MINEOLA, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Uniondale Intersection

Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 in Uniondale. A 46-year-old man operating a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in a collision with a 34-year-old man operating a 1999 Acura four-door sedan at the intersection of Front Street and Chester Street, Nassau County Police said.
UNIONDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Multi-Vehicle Crash Ends Paterson Police Pursuit

A police pursuit ended with a multi-vehicle crash at an intersection on Paterson's east side. The crash involving a stolen Toyota Camry, an SUV and another sedan at the corner of 7th Avenue and East 26th Street near McLean Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. Friday ignited a fire in one of the vehicles.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
281K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy