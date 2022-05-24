ID Released For Brentwood Woman Struck, Killed In Hit-Run Montauk Highway Crash In West Islip

The woman was struck on Montauk Highway in West Islip at the intersection of Pease Lane in West Islip Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have released the name of a 32-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island.

Brentwood resident Tracey Dorismond was struck in West Islip on Montauk Highway in West Islip at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 near the intersection of Pease Lane.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the driver proceeded to flee the scene westbound after striking Dorismond, who was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Unit by calling (631) 852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

