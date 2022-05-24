Former Police Captain Rinaldo talks security during age of increased mass shootings

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - In an age of increased mass shootings including the recent Jefferson Avenue shooting in the City of Buffalo, people are naturally fearful and want increased protection at venues and events.

Former Buffalo Police Captain and Partner of Vista Security Group, Jeff Rinaldo talked with WBEN early Tuesday morning to discuss the impact of security and the training for responding to mass shooting situations.

"For the last two decades, departments have been starting to train for those kinds of responses and Columbine was the precipitator," said Rinaldo. "It was a horrific event. It was really the first time the nation saw something that horrific and police departments said we have to respond and we have to start training."

"I think for a long time most agencies around the country said we hope it never happens and I think that as the years went on especially in the last ten years as more and more of these mass shootings have occurred, departments stopped saying 'if' and more of 'when?' The training centers on the response," said Rinaldo.

The process of this emergency response training for a police officer has changed over time, "The training used to be show up, set up a perimeter, wait for the SWAT team or Special Weapons team to show up and let them go in and stop the threat because they have more training and better equipment. The amount of time a bad guy was able to perpetrate a crime was increasing because of the slower response time," said Rinaldo.

"Then the training changed to say we got to have enough equipment in the hands of front-line officers so that when they get there, they can go in and address that threat and stop it and then the training evolved to say, 'it's one thing to talk about this in a classroom, it's another thing to walk through a building and give out ideas and training,' We need to get this more reality-based and that's one of the biggest pushes you've seen in law enforcement in the last number of years: reality-based training," said Rinaldo.

Security officer training is a lot different than officer training. "When you talk about the average security guard, it's an unarmed officer who is somebody that's received 24 hours of state mandated training plus whatever additional training they need for that site. Their focus, their purpose is to observe and report. It's to be a set of eyes and ears. It's to keep an eye on the surroundings and eye on the environment in to report suspicious behavior or possible criminal activity," said Rinaldo.

Rinaldo notes that when it comes to security, you need a healthy balance, "I think after tragedies like these occur, there's a spike in request. I know a lot of our clients have requested additional security now they want armed security and I think what you have to do is you have to look at these things in terms of the probability of them happening. Although the number of these incidences are going up around the country, I believe year to date, there has been 198 mass shootings in the United States of America. You can only protect to a certain level before you begin interfering with the operation of the business."

There is no magic answer to preventing these mass shootings. "You had a situation that unfolded last Saturday, that unfortunately, this person was dead set on carrying out this type of horrific crime. It appears as if security may have approached them the day before throwing them out of the store. There's no one magic answer to stop these things. So day in and day out security officers do an amazing job in this country of just being that frontline of defense, seeing something reporting it, intervening, deescalating, and that's what security is about in terms of stores and other locations that you will see," said Rinaldo.

