If one of the objectives for the northern toll road is for hurricane evacuation, the U.S. 19 route is a poor choice because of its nearness to the Gulf Coast. A far better choice would be a route from Interstate 75, just north of Ocala, so that the State Route 22/44 would no longer be the only reasonable option to get to U.S.301, which is equal center to both coasts.

WALDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO