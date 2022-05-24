'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer introduces Christian Bale’s terrifying villain Gorr

A new trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” is here, and it’s as explosive as you’d hope.

Last month, the first trailer for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster focused on the unmissable muscles of lead Chris Hemsworth , but in general was a little more serious.

This new one lets you know the sequel to 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” will still be a load of fun and also completely eerie thanks to Christian Bale's villainous character of Gorr the God Butcher.

The trailer lays out the Thor franchise's somewhat more cheeky take on Marvel’s time-bending, universe-traversing, and extensive mythology right from the start. A character speaking to children announces, “Kids, get your popcorn out” – a fun reference to the fact that the Thor films so far have been some of the more breezily entertaining titles in the Marvel canon.

The voiceover explains, “After saving planet Earth for the 500th time, Thor set off on a new journey.” The new journey seems to start with Thor going “from dad bod to God bod,” as we see a beer-gutted Thor working himself back into fighting shape.

He soon bumps into Jane Foster ( Natalie Portman ), “the old ex-girlfriend” returning from the first two films, and we get the set-up for an epic battle of the sexes that turns into a battle of the everything, as Marvel movies often do.

Portman, who won an Oscar for "Black Swan," made her acting name in realistic dramas, but has shown she can blossom in the fantasy realm.

In case you thought this new Thor flick was going to be all fun and one-liners, we suddenly spy Bale as the evil Gorr the God Butcher.

Bale is of course well-known for portraying what many believe is the most impactful Batman in the Christopher Nolan-directed "Dark Knight" trilogy, but the Oscar-winning actor busting out as a big bad villain in a massive tentpole film should be interesting to see.

The brief glimpses we get of Gorr – as an ash white-covered oddity in craggy, flowing robes, and featuring Bale’s dusky voice – is impressively ominous, especially when the villain utters, “All gods will die.”

Overall though, this new teaser promises a colorful, lightning-lit adventure. Goats pull a ship through the sky, loads of head-spinning fights abound, Russell Crowe is seen as Zeus, glimpses of exotic otherworlds flash by – all while an orchestral version of Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child o’ Mine” rises above the 1980s “Miami Vice”-like fonts.

It all guarantees this will be the kind of summer blockbuster everyone once waited with bated breath to rush out to see – before streaming and COVID kind of spoiled that yearly ritual.

Nevertheless, Marvel is working that angle again, as “Thor: Love and Thunder,” directed by Taika Waititi (who also acts in the film) will debut in theaters on July 8.

Lights, camera, action!

Get the latest updates on movies and television

from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram