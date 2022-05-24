ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Video: Georgia GOP frontrunner Herschel Walker claims Trump "never said" election was stolen

By David Edwards
Salon
Salon
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ve8F_0foqLB8200

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and former president Donald J Trump hold a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021 (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Hershel Walker, the leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, insisted that former President Donald Trump has never said that the 2020 election was rigged or stolen.

In a video that was shared on Twitter this week, Walker speaks to a reporter who questions him about Trump's false election claims.

"I think you -- I think reporters said that," Walker insists. "I don't know whether President Trump ever said that because he never said that to me."

"He says it over and over," the reporter notes.

"No, no, no, no," Walker replies. "I've never heard President Trump ever say that."

Watch the video below.

Salon

The NRA celebrates in Texas before Uvalde victims are buried

In the wake of the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas this week some people expected the National Rifle Association (NRA) to cancel its annual meeting and extravagant gun show which starts today in Houston. The city, however, has a binding contract that prohibits it from canceling the show unilaterally. But the mayor, Democrat Sylvester Turner, asked the gun group to voluntarily postpone. They declined.
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

