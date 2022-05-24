ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albert Ramirez Involved in DUI Crash on Lander Avenue [Turlock, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHit-and-Run Suspect Taken Into Custody after Collision near South Avenue. On May 8th, police received reports about a possible DUI Crash at the intersection of Lander Avenue and South Avenue. Prior to the first accident, police identified Ramirez as the driver involved in a hit-and-run...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Reckless driver in Modesto arrested after police pursuit

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy chased a vehicle driving recklessly in downtown Modesto. After ignoring a red light, the driver attempted to evade law enforcement, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office. The driver was going over 100 mph North on Highway 99. This caused […]
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting leaves 2 injured in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were hospitalized after they were shot on Sunday morning, according to the Atwater Police Department. At 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Fir Avenue and Winton Way after someone called 911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one […]
ATWATER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Attorneys
foxla.com

1 dead, 4 shot at house party in Merced County

MERECED COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead and four people - including two kids - were shot during a house party in Merced County overnight. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the Beachwood area early Sunday and determined two adults and two juveniles had been shot.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Found In Car Intoxicated, Arrested For DUI In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Lodi for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for being in possession of various illegal drugs, said the Lodi Police Department. On Friday, around 11:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to W Lodi Avenue for a report of two men in a U-Haul who were reportedly under the influence of narcotics. The reporting party said the driver was slumped over the wheel and possibly unconscious. Officers arrived and determined that the driver was exhibiting signs of intoxication. Officers arrested 34-year-old Jason Baker of Lodi for DUI charges as well as possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. Two firearms were also located in Baker’s vehicle. Baker was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for DUI, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and multiple felony weapons charges.
LODI, CA
FOX40

One dead, one injured after vehicles collide and burst into flames

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was hospitalized after the vehicles they were driving collided and burst into flames near San Andreas on Saturday. The CHP did not specify where the crash occurred however, they said it was near the community of San Andreas. According to the CHP, a Ford vehicle […]
SAN ANDREAS, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Watt Avenue [Sacramento, CA]

One Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Lynne Way. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m., in the area of Watt Avenue and Lynne Way. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the pedestrian walked into traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
SACRAMENTO, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Multi-Alarm Fire in Modesto Wrecking Yard

MODESTO – Fire Crews from many agencies responded to a fire at a wrecking yard that reached at least four alarms Sunday afternoon. The fire was dispatched to an auto wrecking yard on the 500 block of Crows Landing Road shortly before 3:15pm Early reports indicated multiple vehicles on fire.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot, killed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile was killed in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The apartment is about a mile from the American River College.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX26

One dead, one arrested following shooting in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. — The Atwater Police Department is now investigating its second homicide of the year, following a shooting Friday afternoon. Police were called to a home on the 800 block of Cedar just before 3:00 p.m. Officers say they found a man and woman outside the home. Inside,...
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police: Missing 5-year-old in Fresno found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – UPDATE: Nehemiah Leslie has been found safe and is back with his mom, according to Fresno police officers. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 5-year-old boy from Stockton after he was last seen in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says Nehemiah Leslie was reported missing in […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Van crashes into tree near Woodland, killing 3

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a man and two women died and several other people were injured Thursday afternoon when a van crashed into a tree.  The crash happened on County Road 13, west of Zamora, just after 3 p.m. The site is about 35 miles west of Sacramento. According […]
WOODLAND, CA
davisvanguard.org

Keen Eye, Faulty License Plate Lights Lead to Prelim, and Trial

MODESTO, CA – A deputy said here this week in Stanislaus Superior Court that his keen eye coupled with allegedly faulty license plate lights led to the apprehension, arrest and now preliminary hearing of Hermilo Simon, Jr., on felony drug charges. Simon is being charged with two felony offenses...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

28-year-old woman drives into tree along I-80

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A major accident along westbound Interstate 80 at Waterman may cause traffic delays, according to Fairfield Fire Department. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and officers do not believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy