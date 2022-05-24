ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Davian Lemus Arrested after DUI Collision on Mitchell Road [Ceres, CA]

 6 days ago

At Least Three Injured in DUI Crash near Whitmore Avenue. The incident happened on May 19th, at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Whitmore Avenue. An officer noticed a Hyundai Accent traveling southbound on Mitchell Road at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the driver, according to...

FOX40

Reckless driver in Modesto arrested after police pursuit

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy chased a vehicle driving recklessly in downtown Modesto. After ignoring a red light, the driver attempted to evade law enforcement, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office. The driver was going over 100 mph North on Highway 99. This caused […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Found In Car Intoxicated, Arrested For DUI In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Lodi for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for being in possession of various illegal drugs, said the Lodi Police Department. On Friday, around 11:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to W Lodi Avenue for a report of two men in a U-Haul who were reportedly under the influence of narcotics. The reporting party said the driver was slumped over the wheel and possibly unconscious. Officers arrived and determined that the driver was exhibiting signs of intoxication. Officers arrested 34-year-old Jason Baker of Lodi for DUI charges as well as possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. Two firearms were also located in Baker’s vehicle. Baker was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for DUI, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and multiple felony weapons charges.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested After Running Stop Sign Then Fleeing From Police

GALT (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Galt after running a stop sign and then fleeing from the officer when they attempted to pull him over, said the Galt Police Department. The incident occurred near the area of Walnut Avenue and Elk Hills Drive. The driver fled from officers and was pursued through residential areas before entering NB SR-99 at Twin Cities Road. The man eventually stopped near the NB 99/Sheldon Road exit and was taken into custody without incident. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Matthew Korn of Woodland and was arrested for felony evading and resisting/delaying officers. Korn also had three active warrants out of Yolo County.
GALT, CA
FOX40

One dead, one injured after vehicles collide and burst into flames

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was hospitalized after the vehicles they were driving collided and burst into flames near San Andreas on Saturday. The CHP did not specify where the crash occurred however, they said it was near the community of San Andreas. According to the CHP, a Ford vehicle […]
SAN ANDREAS, CA
FOX40

A Tuolumne burglary arrest leads to a string of connected crimes

TUOLUMNE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday May 12th, a burglary was reported in the area of County Road in Sonora that led Tuolumne County Sherriff’s deputies to additional suspects and crimes. According to the Tuolumne County Sherriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene, a male suspect ran from them on foot. Deputies chased and […]
TUOLUMNE, CA
davisvanguard.org

Keen Eye, Faulty License Plate Lights Lead to Prelim, and Trial

MODESTO, CA – A deputy said here this week in Stanislaus Superior Court that his keen eye coupled with allegedly faulty license plate lights led to the apprehension, arrest and now preliminary hearing of Hermilo Simon, Jr., on felony drug charges. Simon is being charged with two felony offenses...
foxla.com

1 dead, 4 shot at house party in Merced County

MERECED COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead and four people - including two kids - were shot during a house party in Merced County overnight. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the Beachwood area early Sunday and determined two adults and two juveniles had been shot.
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Alleged homicide suspect arrested in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting someone Friday, according to the Atwater Police Department. On Friday, around 1:45 p.m. police dispatch received several calls about a shooting at the 800 block of Cedar Avenue. When officers arrived they said initially they found a...
ATWATER, CA
FOX40

Juvenile shot in Carmichael, police say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The first call came in at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, when deputies arrived on scene […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Multi-Alarm Fire in Modesto Wrecking Yard

MODESTO – Fire Crews from many agencies responded to a fire at a wrecking yard that reached at least four alarms Sunday afternoon. The fire was dispatched to an auto wrecking yard on the 500 block of Crows Landing Road shortly before 3:15pm Early reports indicated multiple vehicles on fire.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 12 Fully Reopens Near Rio Vista After Major Crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Highway 12 has fully reopened in the Sacramento River Delta after a major crash involving seven vehicles Friday afternoon. The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. near Jackson Slough Road. Seven vehicles – including a car hauler – were involved and four people were sent to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol said. Investigators said a car carrier collided with a paint van, and the van driver had to be air lifted to the hospital. Traffic was backed up from Rio Vista to east of the Mokelumne River.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 People Injured In 2 Shooting Incidents In Sacramento Overnight

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people were injured in two separate shooting incidents overnight in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, just after midnight Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 22nd Avenue and 34th Street. Police arrived at the scene and found two men who each had at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Both men were taken to the hospital. About 15 minutes later, police received the report of a shooting in the area of 34th Street and 14th Avenue. Responding officers found a woman who was shot at least once. She was taken to an area hospital. So far, no arrests have been made and police haven’t determined whether there is a link between the two incidents. The investigations into the shootings are ongoing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot, killed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile was killed in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The apartment is about a mile from the American River College.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Inmate with terminal illness dies at Sacramento-area hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a terminal illness died at a local hospital while in custody Sunday morning. The 56-year-old had been in custody since March 23rd for felony charges related to transportation, sales, and distribution of a controlled substance and was being held on one-million-dollar bail pending a June court date according […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

