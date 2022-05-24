Davian Lemus Arrested after DUI Collision on Mitchell Road [Ceres, CA]

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people were injured in two separate shooting incidents overnight in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, just after midnight Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 22nd Avenue and 34th Street. Police arrived at the scene and found two men who each had at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Both men were taken to the hospital. About 15 minutes later, police received the report of a shooting in the area of 34th Street and 14th Avenue. Responding officers found a woman who was shot at least once. She was taken to an area hospital. So far, no arrests have been made and police haven’t determined whether there is a link between the two incidents. The investigations into the shootings are ongoing.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO