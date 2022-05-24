ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Non-English speaking population is a focus for emergency communications heading into high fire season

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fM5yD_0foqIsoy00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is increasing its messaging and commitment to information for the non-English speaking population, specifically those who speak Spanish.

The department has in recent years identified this area as a priority focus.

OEM Director Kelly Hubbard says some messages are prepared in the system now and will be adjusted per event. In a quick time frame, they can be sent out to the public at large or to specific areas.

The goal is to enhance and expand community resilience.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has been working with emergency services and Listos California to help ensure communities across the state are prepared for, can respond to, and recover from disasters.

This includes messaging and grants after a disaster as part of recovery.

Hubbard says, some significant improvements have been made. "We've done a lot of pre translated messages. Those are pre loaded into the system. In emergency management it is a priority to make sure we are translating our emergency protective  measure into all the common languages in our communities."

Santa Barbara City Fire Public Education Specialist Liliana Encinas says the COVID crisis showed some gaps in the messaging system. "If the pandemic taught us anything, it was the lack of access to information."

Before a crisis, Encinas says the public should understand emergency information and have a personal plan. "That way when the incident comes they are familiarized with all of these terms and where to search for all of this information."

She says that includes evacuation warnings and red flag alerts. "The more educated our community is, the easier it will be to act in a disaster happens.

Listos information is now available 13  languages. "So you can take what ever languages you like that to speak at home," said Encinas. "You're knowledgeable. You're aware of what the different terminology  means and the actions you need to take."

The post Non-English speaking population is a focus for emergency communications heading into high fire season appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo Public Health opens request for applications to fund pandemic recovery projects as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases increase in San Luis Obispo County, the Public Health Department has released its request for applications to fund projects that address public health impacts or worsening metrics caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The post San Luis Obispo Public Health opens request for applications to fund pandemic recovery projects as COVID-19 cases rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Kids, local Ukrainian residents and other community members fill the Santa Barbara Mission grounds for I Madonarri chalk festival

Even the local weather offered a warm welcome back for community members returning to the annual I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival at the Old Mission Santa Barbara. The post Kids, local Ukrainian residents and other community members fill the Santa Barbara Mission grounds for I Madonarri chalk festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County received two awards from the State Association of Counties

Santa Barbara County received two awards from the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) for its Latinx and Indigenous COVID-19 Response Task Force and its transparent outreach efforts during the retail cannabis process. The post Santa Barbara County received two awards from the State Association of Counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

New pathway to jobs in aviation in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - If working on aircraft for a starting salary of $60K sounds good, a new program in San Luis Obispo County may be for you. The introduction to aircraft maintenance at a new facility at the San Luis Obispo Airport starts in the fall. San Luis Obispo County is investing $500K The post New pathway to jobs in aviation in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non English#Oem#Listos California#Covid
News Channel 3-12

Water woes met with conservation regulations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The State Water Resources Board voted unanimously this week to ban watering lawns that serve no essential purpose. The board calls it nonfunctional turf. The ban impacts commercial, industrial and institutional sectors. The board is also ordering local water agencies to implement water use restrictions by limiting water use in all kinds of The post Water woes met with conservation regulations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

City of Lompoc gifts apricot tree to Hapgood Garden

LOMPOC, Calif. - Student leaders from Hapgood Elementary School received a gift from Mother Nature on Thursday afternoon. The City of Lompoc presented and planted an apricot tree for Hapgood Elementary School's Hapgood Garden Sustainability Program, a program that promotes food security to local families, food pantries, and the school meal program through distribution of The post City of Lompoc gifts apricot tree to Hapgood Garden appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Krav Maga holds active shooter defense seminar

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Krav Maga held an active shooter defense seminar in Goleta on Thursday night, just days after 21 people were killed in a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The seminar had been planned for several months, with organizers intending to charge participants to get in, but after the Texas shooting, The post Santa Barbara Krav Maga holds active shooter defense seminar appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire training burn scheduled Friday in Los Olivos

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting a training burn at Figueroa Mountain on Friday. The burn is scheduled to take place at 4155 Figueroa Mountain Road Friday. The burn will serve as a learning opportunity about wildland fire behavior and will provide live fire training for the certification The post Santa Barbara County Fire training burn scheduled Friday in Los Olivos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Channel 3-12

Fire restrictions take effect in Los Padres National Forest, continue through January 2023

Los Padres National Forest officials announced on Thursday that fire restrictions will be implemented throughout the forest starting Friday and continuing until Jan. 31, 2023 due to the increased potential for wildfires. The post Fire restrictions take effect in Los Padres National Forest, continue through January 2023 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

Over 80 formerly incarcerated individuals graduate.

Tuesday, May 24th marked graduation day for more than 80 formerly incarcerated people who successfully completed an extensive re-entry program with the Day Reporting Center. The post Over 80 formerly incarcerated individuals graduate. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

Pac Biz Times reports: gender pay gap fades for younger workers on Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Reporting from the Pacific Coast Business Times digs deeper into new research that shows the gender pay gap closing significantly among those 30 and under. Reporter Brooke Holland appeared live on News Channel 12 to discuss how the data applies locally. The post Pac Biz Times reports: gender pay gap fades for younger workers on Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SOCIETY
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara schools react to Texas shooting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Santa Barbara unified school district,superintendent  "I can not imagine how unbelievably painful and horrific this has been," said superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado of the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Maldonado is also a mother who was shocked by the deadly shooting in Texas. "It hit home because it The post Santa Barbara schools react to Texas shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy