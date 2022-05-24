ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas abortion constitutional amendment on the August primary ballot

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eIa8_0foqHcuN00

With a staunch anti-abortion Republican governor and large GOP legislative majorities, Iowa would seem poised to ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

There’s just one catch: a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that established the right to abortion under the state constitution.

“I don’t know if the people of Iowa know that things aren’t going to change immediately if Roe. v. Wade is overturned,” said state Rep. Sandy Salmon, a Republican and farm manager from northeast Iowa who has made abortion restrictions a cornerstone of her five legislative terms.

Supreme courts in Kansas, Alaska, Florida, Montana and Minnesota have ruled that their constitutions protect the right to abortion. Among them, Republicans hold legislative majorities and the governorships in Florida and Montana.

In Montana and Florida, challenges to abortion restrictions are before those states’ supreme courts.

Majority Republicans in the Kansas Legislature are seeking to invalidate a 2019 state Supreme Court decision that declared access to abortion a “fundamental right” with a referendum on the August primary ballot to amend the state constitution.

Supreme courts in a handful of states, including others controlled by Republicans, have recognized the right to abortion. But in no state is the issue more immediate than Iowa, where Republicans are calling for a state high court with new, conservative justices to reverse a decision made just four years ago.

The Iowa court’s decision, due within weeks, is an example of the complexities that loom in states should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn its 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Specifically, it highlights the inevitable confrontation between new abortion bans being prepared in anticipation of Roe’s reversal and state constitutions.

“There are states where this is to some extent unknown and an issue that state courts will likely have to confront,” said Helene Krasnof, vice president of public policy, litigation and law for abortion rights advocates Planned Parenthood Federation of America. “But this is an issue that’s present in Iowa in this very moment.”

The Iowa Supreme Court decision that’s under consideration struck down a 2017 law signed by then-Gov. Terry Branstad requiring a woman to wait 72 hours before receiving an abortion. The court ruled 5-2 that an abortion is a fundamental right protected by the state constitution’s guarantee of liberty.

“Autonomy and dominion over one’s body go to the very heart of what it means to be free,” wrote then-Chief Justice Mark Cady, who died in 2019. “Implicit in the concept of ordered liberty is the ability to decide whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy.”

Since that decision, Branstad’s successor, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, has signed other restrictions, including outlawing abortion once cardiac activity is detected in the embryo and requiring a 24-hour waiting period. Both measures were struck down in state district court. Reynolds appealed the waiting-period decision to the Iowa Supreme Court last year.

In the years since Cady’s opinion, Reynolds has appointed four of the court’s seven members. The Republican-controlled Legislature also gave her more control over the process of selecting the panel that recommends potential nominees.

Drake University Law School professor Sally Frank said if the court were to overturn a right established only four years ago, it “would give an even more political look to a decision here than the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Yet abortion opponents argued that court rulings in a half-dozen states, including Iowa, are examples of laws inappropriately established by judges rather than elected officials.

“This case presents the opportunity for the Iowa Supreme Court to return the issue back to the people to decide through their elected representatives in the Legislature,” said Mallory Carroll, a spokeswoman for the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List.

Polls indicate support for keeping abortion legal. The Des Moines Register Iowa Poll found in September that 57% supported keeping abortion legal in most or all cases, compared with 38% who said it should be illegal in most or all cases. According to AP VoteCast, a 2020 survey of the electorate, 65% of Iowa voters said the U.S. Supreme Court should leave Roe v. Wade as it is, while a third said it should be overturned.

Reynolds has said she is “proud of the legislation she signed in 2018,” including the ban on abortions once cardiac activity is detected, as early as six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant. While the measure included exceptions to protect the life of the mother and for pregnancies that are the result of incest or rape, Reynolds recently declined to endorse any exceptions.

“I’m not going to set any parameters,” she told reporters last week. “We have a ruling before the Iowa Supreme Court and we’re going to wait and see what they do, and that actually will affect what our next steps are moving forward.”

Iowa Republicans also are pursuing a constitutional amendment that specifies the state constitution does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion. The amendment could not stop the Legislature from enacting a statutory right to abortion, but would present an obstacle to any court weighing what the state would be required to enforce.

The measure needs a second approval in the Legislature and will likely come up next year, Salmon, the GOP state lawmaker, said. If approved it would go before voters, probably in 2024.

It’s the removal of the abortion guarantee in the 2018 court ruling that would clear the way for lawmakers to ban the procedure, Salmon’s ultimate goal.

“That means that abortion would not be a service offered in this state,” Salmon said.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and DAVID PITT
Associated Press polling reporter Hannah Fingerhut contributed to this story

Comments / 0

Related
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Equity Stays Losing Despite 2020 BLM Riots/Uprising

Like it or not . . . Nothing much has changed since 2020 except there's an older white dude in power who threatens to start a nuclear war or print more funny money every time his popularity numbers plummet. Here's a reality check . . . After Floyd's May 2020...
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Guv Kelly Veto Power Stays Winning To Smack Down Kansas Republicans

Our blogging of Kansas politics is akin to commentary for a boxing match . . . We don't really care about the outcome but it's entertaining to watch people beat each other's brains out whilst enjoying a bag of chips. Again, after this latest Kansas session we notice a truism...
KANSAS STATE
iowatorch.com

Reynolds targets two more Republican state representatives

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds made four more endorsements in Iowa House races on Wednesday, including endorsing the challenger of a second Republican incumbent and endorsed one incumbent over a third who were drawn into the same district. She is backing candidates who support her “pro-taxpayer, pro-law...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Kansas Health
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
State
Montana State
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Kansas Elections
Kansas Reflector

Immigrants face new reality and old fears under a Kansas law banning ‘sanctuary’ cities

TOPEKA — Alejandro Rangel-Lopez says fear is a given in a mixed-status household. Growing up in Dodge City with an undocumented parent, Rangel-Lopez constantly feared his father coming home with news that immigration agents had detained his mother. And he says fear of deportation kept his mother from reporting an abusive ex-husband who fled with […] The post Immigrants face new reality and old fears under a Kansas law banning ‘sanctuary’ cities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
98.1 KHAK

Over 500 Teachers Are Set to Resign in This One Iowa Metro Area

The pandemic was incredibly difficult for teachers. My mom and sister, who both teach at the middle school level, have been through the absolute ringer. My mom just retired because she was ready to be done with it all. My sister, who just had a beautiful baby girl, went through the last nine months of her job pregnant.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Salmon
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Terry Branstad
abc17news.com

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Deer hunters would be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers Tuesday and sent to the governor. The measure given final approval by the House is designed to help control the deer...
DES MOINES, IA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers

The two Democrats in Missouri's congressional delegation called for more action to address gun violence after a shooter killed 19 elementary students at a Texas school, while a Republican who represents Columbia and other parts of Mid-Missouri offered prayers. The post Missouri congressional Democrats, Sen. Hawley call for action after Texas massacre; Hartzler offers prayers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Gop#The U S Supreme Court#Iowa Supreme Court#Republicans#The Kansas Legislature
KSNT News

Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Stormont […]
TOPEKA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

State Supreme Court: State Must Pay $63 Million Back

The state of Kansas must pay former pizza executive Gene Bicknell more than $63 million to settle a long-running dispute over his tax bill. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world.
KANSAS STATE
Lawrence Post

Gov. Kelly announced the State of Kansas is giving $11.5 million in grants to advance 17 railroad improvement projects across the state

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the statement, these projects will reportedly be funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s State Rail Service Improvement Fund. State officials said that the State Rail Service Improvement Fund is part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. Since the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Kansas Reflector

Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation

The same day that a shooter opened fire at a school in Uvalde, Texas, I attended my son’s fifth-grade graduation. The same day that 19 students from that school died, along with two teachers, I stood next to my husband and applauded after our camera-shy son took a certificate from his teacher. The same day […] The post Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
UVALDE, TX
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy