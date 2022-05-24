Synthetic turf moratorium seems likely

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cover picture for the articleThe Oak Bluffs board of health appears to be leaning toward a two-year moratorium banning synthetic turf fields in the town, but won’t take a vote until the town’s attorney, Michael Goldsmith, has a chance to fully review and tweak the language of the moratorium. All three...

