Synthetic turf moratorium seems likely

The Steamship Authority board learned Thursday afternoon that electric ferries are potentially viable for the Vineyard route. A team from Elliot Bay Design, the Seattle company that designed the Woods Hole, laid out facts and figures from a feasibility study on propulsion methods that showed that unlike Nantucket/Hyannis route, the Vineyard Haven/Woods Hole route was suitable for an all-electric ferry. The Elliot Bay team used the Woods Hole as a model ferry for the study. The team tempered the possibility of electric ferry service with a handful of caveats, including the multimillion dollar cost of batteries and shoreside electrical infrastructure and the potential fire threat posed by batteries.

DUKES COUNTY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO