South Dakota Gov. Noem signs 2 executive orders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A step to help farmers and a title change in the Department of Corrections were the two topics addressed in Executive Orders signed by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Monday.

The Republican governor signed EO 2022-04 , which allows farmers to move over-width farming equipment on roads two hours before and two hours after sunset.

The EO says farmers have experienced delays in planting due to weather and colder soil conditions.

Noem also signed EO 2022-05 , which changes the title for the South Dakota Compact Administrator to “Director of Parole.”

