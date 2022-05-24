ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Dakota Gov. Noem signs 2 executive orders

By Eric Mayer
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0jsA_0foqErVj00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A step to help farmers and a title change in the Department of Corrections were the two topics addressed in Executive Orders signed by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Monday.

The Republican governor signed EO 2022-04 , which allows farmers to move over-width farming equipment on roads two hours before and two hours after sunset.

The EO says farmers have experienced delays in planting due to weather and colder soil conditions.

List of groups opposing Amendment C

Noem also signed EO 2022-05 , which changes the title for the South Dakota Compact Administrator to “Director of Parole.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 11

Tina Landis Bradley
5d ago

I think they need to put a bill in place that says all farmers and ranchers need insurance in crops and their live stock. Every other company in this country has to have insurance in the products they purchase and sell. The bill would cover crops if they didn't get enough rain or to little. The insurance in the livestock would cover if there was a natural disaster and it Jill some live stock. Now the government or the people pay the farmers and ranchers if these things happen. To me it is just another welfare system. So I say mandate the get insurance to cover those losses instead of having the rest of us pay them for those loses. Every other company can't get the handouts that the ranchers and farmers get.

Reply
6
John Delozier
4d ago

she needs to sign her order to get out you suck at trying to be governor of South Dakota

Reply
5
Related
101.9 KELO-FM

Judge rules South Dakota not doing enough to make voting easier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A judge has ruled that South Dakota is violating federal laws by failing to make it easier to vote. U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol in an opinion released Thursday sided with two South Dakota American Indian tribes, the Rosebud Sioux and the Oglala Sioux.
ELECTIONS
kelo.com

South Dakota employment numbers on the rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Things are looking up for South Dakota’s employment rate. Employment in South Dakota has grown 2.1% since last year—a 1.2% increase since the start of the pandemic. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that job losses in the spring...
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Native Americans Confront Racism in South Dakota

WASHINGTON — “No wonder those four great Americans seem so sad as they look down from Mount Rushmore,” Denver Post columnist Roscoe Flemingwrote in 1962. “For they see incongruous and continuing racism.”. In South Dakota at that time, it wasn’t unusual to see restaurant and shop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

RGA’s PAC is Noem’s biggest donor, by far

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Republican Governors Association’s political action committee has put more money behind Governor Kristi Noem than any other donor to her campaign so far. Much, much more. Her finance reports show the Right Direction PAC gave $1.25 million to her general-election campaign in 2018,...
POLITICS
brookingsradio.com

Federal judge: South Dakota violating voter registration act

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A judge has ruled that South Dakota is violating federal laws by failing to make it easier to vote. U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol in an opinion released Thursday sided with two South Dakota American Indian tribes, the Rosebud Sioux and the Oglala Sioux. The tribes argued in a 2020 complaint that the South Dakota secretary of state’s office was not adhering to the National Voter Registration Act. The law requires state agencies to help residents register to vote when they interact with government agencies for other services.
U.S. POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota lawmakers raising concerns about Burgum donations

(Bismarck, ND) -- Several North Dakota lawmakers are raising concerns about Governor Doug Burgum's contributions to a political action committee. Burgum has donated nearly a million dollars to conservative multi-candidate committee Dakota Leadership PAC this month. Representatives Rick Becker, Sebastian Ertelt, Jeffrey Magrum, and Jeff Hoverson spoke out Thursday, saying Burgum's donations are inappropriate. Becker compared the donations to a mob boss ordering mobsters to break the legs of his opponents.
BISMARCK, ND
Kickin Country 100.5

How Many South Dakotans Have Died While Serving Their Country?

Memorial Day is a time to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. Since gaining statehood in 1889, South Dakota has sent its very best to each and every conflict the U.S. has been involved in. From the Spanish American War, all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan, those who serve in the armed forces have brought great pride to the Mount Rushmore State.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
kotatv.com

Governor Kristi Noem brings Corey Lewandowski back on

PIERRE, S.D. - In September, Governor Kristi Noem supposedly broke ties with controversial political advisor Corey Lewandowski. Lewandowski faced allegations that he sexually harassed a woman at a political event in Las Vegas, which Noem was present for. Now, according to reporting by Politico, Lewandowski is back working with Noem.
POLITICS
newscenter1.tv

New processing facility planned for western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
KELOLAND TV

New challenges for tourism in western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend is the beginning of tourism season for many businesses in Western KELOLAND. And as families pack up for their camping trips, gas prices are at some of the highest numbers yet. This is concerning for some iconic Black Hills attractions. Wall Drug...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Eo#Amendment C Noem#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
amazingmadison.com

Recreational marijuana validated for ballot in South Dakota

(AP) — South Dakota voters are set to vote again on whether they want recreational marijuana legalized for adults. The secretary of state on Wednesday validated the initiated measure for the November ballot. Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced that a random sample of petition signatures showed that South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, the group campaigning to legalize marijuana, had easily collected enough valid signatures to surpass the roughly 17,000 needed to place the initiated measure on the November ballot. It will appear on the ballot as Initiated Measure 27.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Team Back Up After Scandalous Allegations

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem appears to have resumed working with former adviser Corey Lewandowski, Politico reports. The pair parted ways in September after Noem denied claims the two were having an affair and after Lewandowski, who also served as Donald Trump’s campaign manager, was accused of making inappropriate sexual advances on a GOP donor at a charity. Despite the fissure, witnesses reported seeing the pair working together Wednesday at the Republican Governors Association meeting in Nashville; another source claimed Lewandowski accompanied the governor on a trip in April. Neither responded when contacted for comment.
POLITICS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy