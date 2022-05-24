ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown miss Bills OTAs due to minor injuries

 6 days ago
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott beat around the bush in a big-time manner when discussing some injury updates from the team’s voluntary offseason works on Tuesday.

What was taken from the vague comments were two names: Dawson Knox and Spencer Brown.

McDermott said the tight end and offensive lineman, respectively, were not practicing with the team this week due to injuries.

However, he did add that both were not considered serious and they should be back by the time more important practices take place during training camp.

“Some nags here and there. Some soft tissue things with some guys. Dawson’s got a little something going on. Spencer Brown’s got a little something going on that he had a procedure on,” McDermott said via video conference. “It’s going to work itself out, that’s what I’m being told, for training camp.”

In addition to Knox and Brown, McDermott gave another light update on the status of cornerback Tre’Davious White.

“He’s on schedule,” McDermott said. “I’ve been very impressed by his work ethic.”

While perhaps the coach could be a bit more direct on Knox and Brown, it makes sense for him to be distanced on White’s update.

A player coming back from such a tough knee injury needs time to heal and rehab and should not be pressured to get back on the field too early. That’s the exact approach McDermott is likely taking.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

