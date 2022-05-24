ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Rangers raise ‘major concerns’ over treatment of fans at Europa League final

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSnQN_0foqDUMv00
Rangers have said many fans suffered ‘severe distress’ due to their treatment at the stadium in Seville.

Rangers have raised “major concerns” over the treatment of their supporters at last Wednesday’s Europa League final at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville.

The Glasgow club announced in a statement on Tuesday that they were in dialogue with Uefa and supporters’ campaign group Football Supporters Europe (FSE) over several issues surrounding the match.

Ibrox officials claim that some fans’ medical products were confiscated by police, and that there was a lack of access to drinking water inside the stadium. Rangers lost 5-4 on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt with the match ending 1-1 after extra time.

“Rangers are immensely proud of our supporters for the spirit and character they have shown, following our club in record numbers,” the statement said. “Our fans went to Seville and wowed locals with colour, noise and positivity and showed the true character of Rangers. Although the result did not go our way, we will remember the build up to the match with great fondness.

“However, we have major concerns around the treatment of our supporters at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, including the confiscation of previously approved and agreed items by the police and a lack of appropriate facilities within the stadium including the lack of bottled water or indeed water in the toilets – which understandably caused severe distress to many supporters in the stadium.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Rangers have urged other supporters to come forward and share any similarly adverse experiences. “Supporters wishing to make a complaint to Uefa should be aware that Uefa has no direct grievance procedures for supporters,” the statement continued.

“We would recommend that supporters contact FSE via their away supporters’ survey. FSE are an independent, non-profit association of fans recognised as a representative body on fan issues by Uefa, and are submitting a full report on the experiences of supporters in Seville.

“Additionally, any supporters who have not yet shared their experience with the club and wish to do so, please contact us by Thursday 26 May.” Uefa has yet to comment publicly on the Rangers statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

European roundup: Fans storm pitch after Auxerre win promotion playoff

Auxerre returned to Ligue 1 after 10 years away, winning a playoff with St Étienne that ended in rancorous, violent scenes when fans of the relegated team stormed the field. After a draw in the first leg, Auxerre won on penalties at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium before a cauldron-like atmosphere gave way to chaos. Following a goalless first half, Hamza Sakhi opened the scoring for Auxerre with a header.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Uefa Europa League#Fse#Ibrox#Eintracht Frankfurt
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Take a bow: Kate Moss outfit sends subversive message at Depp libel trial

This week’s most anticipated fashion moment was not Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding finally appearing in Vogue, nor the latest red carpet “lewk” at the Cannes film festival. No, fashion observers were waiting for something that would be much more nuanced, more sophisticated – what on earth Kate Moss would wear to testify at her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp’s libel trial this week?
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

The Donald and the Kremlin Don: how Trump’s toxic legacy helps Putin

Even by Donald Trump’s chaotic standards, the “comprehensive peace agreement” for Afghanistan signed by the US in Doha in February 2020 was a huge own goal. The pact posited no binding ceasefire, no power-sharing requirements, and no political roadmap. In return for some mumbo-jumbo about al-Qaida, Trump pledged total, unconditional US and Nato withdrawal within 14 months.
POTUS
The Guardian

At least 27 civilians killed by rebels in Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 27 civilians have been killed by members of a notorious rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the army and Red Cross said. The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), which monitors violence in the region via a team of experts on the ground, posted on Twitter to say that at least 27 civilians were killed in Saturday’s attack by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
AFRICA
The Guardian

The Guardian

292K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy