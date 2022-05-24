ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Halcyon House Washington Page (5/24/22) Teresa Mangold

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s program we’re talking with Teresa Mangold,...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors to Set Public Hearing

The Washington County Board of Supervisors will consider setting a date and time for a public hearing regarding the county’s floodplain management ordinance during their meeting Tuesday. The board will also hold a public hearing followed by possible acknowledgement of a proposed animal confinement feeding operation in Lime Creek...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Grassley to Hold Town Meeting in Louisa County

Senator Chuck Grassley will hold a town meeting on Wednesday, June 1st in Louisa County as part of his annual 99-county tour. The Senator will answer questions and take comments at the Columbus Junction City Hall from 11:15 am -12:15 pm. City Hall is located at 232 2nd Street. (don’t read that part on air, but keep it in online version please)This is Grassley’s 42nd year of visiting every one of Iowa’s 99 counties.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Memorial Day Service, Office Closures in Washington

Memorial Day is this coming Monday, the federal holiday which honors those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. To observe the holiday the Washington County Courthouse, County Recycling Center, Washington City Hall, and the Washington Public Library will all be closed Monday. Garbage pickup will be delayed by one day throughout next week for Washington residents, and Washington County Mini Bus will not operate. Post offices will be closed as well as most banking institutions. American Legion Post 29 will be holding their annual Memorial Day service open to the public at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Washington’s Central Park, with the high school gymnasium as a rain location.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Last Chance to See Original Grant Wood Pieces in Washington

A local historian is displaying his collection of original pieces from one of the nation’s most iconic artists and an Iowa native for the last time this month. Michael Zahs’ collection of Grant Wood works is on display at Hills Bank in Washington until June 1st for the public to view for free, “It has over 30 signed pieces by Grant Wood and many of the things in the display were his sister Nan’s and she was the model for American Gothic. And there’s a lot of examples of his work. He did 19 lithographs, I think there are 13 signed lithographs in the collection. There are five paintings that were recently displayed in Kalona but that’s the first time they’ve been displayed, so they’re displayed here and those are original paintings by Grant Wood.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Free Washington Floral Workshop with ISU Professor Coming Up

Those wanting some tips and tricks on how to make their best floral arrangements ever are invited to attend a free event hosted by the Washington County Master Gardeners. The group is hosting Iowa State University Assistant Professor Dan Brabec for a step-by-step hands-on tutorial. Brabec has worked in the floral industry for over 25 years, with his work being featured in Better Homes and Gardens and wedding publications. Participants are asked to bring their favorite vessel, a selection of fresh flowers from your home garden, and your creativity. This free class will last from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1st at the ISU Extension and Outreach Office at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Preregistration is required, and a freewill offering will be accepted to help support the master gardeners, who are providing extra flowers for the program. To sign up visit this here.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Disaster Drill Scheduled for Louisa County

The Louisa County Ambulance Service along with several emergency agencies will be conducting a disaster drill next week. Louisa County Ambulance Service Emergency Medical Technician Zack Kendall explains what will be happening during this event, “We have Med Force that flies over our area virtually every single day unless the weather is bad and within our county they fly over three service areas. So what we are doing is we are setting up a mock aircraft down training to just kind of better prepare our county for a response in case something like that ever happens.”
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Louisa County Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in National Safety Campaign

Working to make roadways safer, the Columbus Junction Police Department and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the Click It or Ticket Campaign. The initiative is in place through June 5th. In an effort to combat fatality and injury crashes, officers will exhibit zero tolerance for drivers not buckled up, speeding, or driving while distracted or impaired. There will be an increased law enforcement presence on the roads during this time.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Armed Man Reported Near Fairfield School

A lockdown order was issued for the entire Fairfield School District after dispatch received a call reporting an armed male on the grounds of Pence Elementary School. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states Jefferson County Dispatch Center received the call at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, and the lockdown was subsequently issued for all school buildings as well as the Maharishi School. The Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence Elementary in less than three minutes and secured the school. A search was made for a man matching the description with the assistance of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 officer. No parties matching the description of the suspect were immediately located. The school lockdowns were lifted at approximately 1:45 p.m., permitting the release of students. Following the clearing of the emergency response, law enforcement efforts shifted to a criminal investigation of possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing. Additional agencies who responded were the Jefferson, Van Buren, Davis, Wapello, Henry, and Washington county sheriff’s offices, special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol troopers, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Iowa Department of Transportation officers, Fairfield Fire Department, Care Ambulance, and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Lions Meet in Rivalry Games

The next chapter of the Lone Tree and Hillcrest Academy sports story is tonight in Kalona when the Ravens entertain the visiting Lions in a Southeast Iowa Superconference baseball/softball doubleheader. The Hillcrest baseball team is 0-1 on the year after a 12-5 loss Tuesday at Highland. Seth Ours led the way for the Ravens in Riverside with three doubles and two RBI. Luke Schrock took the loss on the hill for Hillcrest, working four innings, allowing 14 hits, 11 runs, walking two and striking out three. Lone Tree is 1-1 on the year, opening the season Monday with a 10-4 win over Winfield-Mt. Union and dropping a Thursday contest to Highland 5-4. The Lions are hitting .185 as a team. Cade Shield and Will Kleckner each have two hits. Shield has driven in four and Adam Knock has three runs. The Lions team ERA is at 2.00 with Joe Boxwell working three innings, allowing one hit, one earned run, walking three and striking out four. Gavin Pourroy has the Lions pitching win. The Ravens have won 15 of the last 23 played in this series including three in a row and sweeping the two contests last year 16-10 and 12-5.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota’s Anderson Pitches Shutout Against EV

It was another South Iowa Cedar League showdown for the Keota summer teams on Wednesday when they traveled to North English and split the action with English Valleys. Aidan Anderson was the story for the Eagle baseball squad when the junior hurdled a complete game shutout in a 3-0 win. He was in control all night giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out 13 in 104 total pitches. The Keota bats recorded just two hits, but a run in the second and two insurance tallies in the sixth proved to be enough. Dalton Dodd and Evan Vittetoe had the two knocks with Vittetoe and Tanner Waterhouse bringing in runs. The team improves to 4-1 on the summer. The Eagle softball team gave up six runs in the first and seven in the third that led to a 13-1 loss to the Bears (1-1). English Valleys finished with five hits and seven walks. The purple and gold fall to 0-2 on the season.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Clarahan Makes it Official with SCC Baseball

The Southeastern Community College baseball team just got better this week with the official signing of Keota’s Colten Clarahan to join the pitching staff next season. The South Iowa Cedar League opposition will be glad to know Clarahan is a senior with the 2021 third team all state selection being a staple on the hill for the Eagles each of the last five years. As a junior he finished with a 1.26 ERA in 50 innings of work while striking out a remarkable 113 batters. In three starts so far this year, the senior has yet to allow a run in 13 1/3 innings on the bump. He is also getting it done at the plate with seven hits in 12 at bats and bringing in three tallies.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Columbus Soccer Blanked By Nikes in Substate Final

Falling one win short of a state bid is how the 2022 soccer season came to a close for the Columbus boys when they were shutout by No. 5 Burlington Notre Dame 5-0 on Wednesday in a class 1A substate final. The Nike offense that averages six goals a game...
COLUMBUS, OH
kciiradio.com

Wolves Softball Pound Bulldogs

Once the offense started it never stopped on Thursday for the Winfield-Mt. Union softball team when they put the hurt on Mediapolis by a 20-7 score in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdown. It wasn’t until the third inning when the Wolves crossed the plate and the floodgates immediately opened...
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Run Away From Raiders

The Mid-Prairie baseball team scored a rivalry win 12-3 at Williamsburg Friday. Each team posted a single run in the first with Mid-Prairie scoring twice more in the second to go up 3-1. The Raiders got within 3-2 with a tally in the third but they would get no closer. The Golden Hawks scored three in the fourth, two in th fifth and four in the seventh to lock up the victory. The Hawks clubbed 10 hits, led by a ¾ night with 3RBI and two runs scored for Alex Bean. Karsen Grout also drove in three and Will Cavanagh a pair.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskies Sweep Lions in Double Dip; Boys Take it Extras

The Highland baseball and softball teams broke out the brooms on Lone Tree in the latest installment of their rivalry Thursday. On the baseball diamond, the two teams endured a wild eighth inning that saw Highland win a 5-4 walk-off. Lone Tree got a single tally in the top of the first, Highland tied it with one of their own in the bottom of the second and things stayed put through regulation with the Huskies Ethan Paisley and the Lion combo of Adam Knock and Cade Shield holding down the opposing bats. Lone Tree broke through with three runs in the top of the eighth to take what looked to be an insurmountable 4-1 lead. Not so fast. In the bottom half, Highland found four runs, including a game winning RBI from Trevor McFarland to walk off the Lions and send the home fans into a frenzy. Brenton Bonebrake finished two for three with a pair of RBI and the game winning run for Highland and Paisley got the win, throwing all eight, giving up six hits, four runs and striking out 11. The Huskies remain unbeaten at 4-0, Lone Tree is now 1-1.
LONE TREE, IA

