Halcyon House Washington Page (5/24/22) Teresa Mangold

The next chapter of the Lone Tree and Hillcrest Academy sports story is tonight in Kalona when the Ravens entertain the visiting Lions in a Southeast Iowa Superconference baseball/softball doubleheader. The Hillcrest baseball team is 0-1 on the year after a 12-5 loss Tuesday at Highland. Seth Ours led the way for the Ravens in Riverside with three doubles and two RBI. Luke Schrock took the loss on the hill for Hillcrest, working four innings, allowing 14 hits, 11 runs, walking two and striking out three. Lone Tree is 1-1 on the year, opening the season Monday with a 10-4 win over Winfield-Mt. Union and dropping a Thursday contest to Highland 5-4. The Lions are hitting .185 as a team. Cade Shield and Will Kleckner each have two hits. Shield has driven in four and Adam Knock has three runs. The Lions team ERA is at 2.00 with Joe Boxwell working three innings, allowing one hit, one earned run, walking three and striking out four. Gavin Pourroy has the Lions pitching win. The Ravens have won 15 of the last 23 played in this series including three in a row and sweeping the two contests last year 16-10 and 12-5.

KALONA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO