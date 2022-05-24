Aurora's outdoor pools will open for the summer this weekend

The city of Aurora rolled out a 10-year plan to make immigrants welcome and integrate into the community on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 Photo by Jeffrey Beall via Wikimedia Commons

Aurora on Saturday will open all six of its outdoor city pools for the summer.

Pool hours will be limited throughout the week as the city works to hire more lifeguards during "the ongoing local and national lifeguard shortage."

The Parklane Pool on 30th Avenue will reopen this summer after renovations, including locker room and shower improvements and the addition of a splash pad. The city's two spraygrounds at Great Plains Park and Red-tailed Hawk Park will also be open from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Up-to-date schedules for all of the city's pools can be found at AuroraGov.org/pools.