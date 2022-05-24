ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's outdoor pools will open for the summer this weekend

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwxaN_0foqCra900
The city of Aurora rolled out a 10-year plan to make immigrants welcome and integrate into the community on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 Photo by Jeffrey Beall via Wikimedia Commons

Aurora on Saturday will open all six of its outdoor city pools for the summer.

Pool hours will be limited throughout the week as the city works to hire more lifeguards during "the ongoing local and national lifeguard shortage."

The Parklane Pool on 30th Avenue will reopen this summer after renovations, including locker room and shower improvements and the addition of a splash pad. The city's two spraygrounds at Great Plains Park and Red-tailed Hawk Park will also be open from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Up-to-date schedules for all of the city's pools can be found at AuroraGov.org/pools.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Lifeguard jobs in need of resuscitation

A lonely lifeguard chair at the 20th Street Gym watched over an empty pool Thursday, indicative of a lifeguard shortage which is squeezing the breath from many front range facilities at the start of summer. From Aurora to Denver to Boulder and Englewood, pools are closing, postponing opening day or staggering their hours because there aren't enough lifeguards to staff them. “With the economy and pandemic recovery people aren’t coming out in the same amounts for jobs,” said Denver City and County Recreation Director Leslie Pickard.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Year after canceled green light on trails, e-bikes remain in limbo in Colorado Springs

Trails Are Common Ground is a national coalition of people who, by the group's own description, are "working together to create a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for anyone who steps, rides or rolls onto any trail." One of these people is Nancy Hobbs. She's a trail-running aficionado and organizer who sits on Colorado Springs' Trails, Open Space and Parks working committee.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#For The Summer#Outdoor Pools#Lifeguards#Aurora
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond: Blues, Brews & BBQ, Paddlefest and more

They quilt and stitch and sew and their work makes up the Quilt, Craft And Sewing Festival this weekend in Castle Rock at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and Events Center. Beginning at 10 a.m. each day, exhibits, demonstrations, newest things from crafting and needle-art companies, and a make-and-take with advice from the pros. Admission $10 for three days. quiltcraftsew.com.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

New shuttle offers easy access to Colorado's mountains from Denver

There's a new option for those seeking to reach Colorado's central mountain region from Denver and it's actually pretty affordable. Officially launched for Memorial Day Weekend, Bustang now offers its 'Pegasus' shuttle route, which starts at Denver Union Station and ends in the town of Avon, traveling I-70. Stops along the way include the Federal Center Station in Denver, Idaho Springs (at request), Frisco, and Vail. In terms of travel time, the full route is estimated to take 2.5 hours one-way.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Girl Shot, Injured Outside Central Park Rec Center In Denver, Suspect At Large

(CBS4) – A girl was shot and injured outside the Central Park Recreation Center in Denver on Sunday afternoon. The rec center is located at 9651 East M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, and police believe events in the parking lot led up to the shooting. The girl was later found injured away from the shooting scene in the 8900 block of E 25th Street. (credit: CBS) Police believe an altercation in the rec center parking lot led to the shooting, but investigators don’t know what caused the altercation. A CBS4 crew on the scene of the rec center captured video of lots of shell casings...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow And Front Range Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Very warm and dry weather at the start the Memorial Day weekend will be replaced by cooler and wetter conditions starting Sunday. Colorado’s higher mountains will get snow instead of rain. Temperatures on Friday will be about 15 degrees above normal for late May. The Denver metro will reach close to 90 degrees and many areas on the Eastern Plains will be well into the 90s. The mountains will be in the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon causing fresh snow from earlier in the week to rapidly melt. (source: CBS) There is also a slight chance for a late day...
DENVER, CO
coloradosprings.com

New vision proposed for Colorado Springs creeks includes beaches for tubing, boating

What if visitors to America the Beautiful Park could wander down to a beach alongside Monument Creek to soak up the sun and dip their toes in the water?. Renderings presented to the Colorado Springs City Council on Monday showed that kind of idyllic vision for America the Beautiful Park and four other sites along Monument and Fountain creeks that could be transformed into community gathering places.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Temperature could tie 128-year-old record in Colorado, snow possible in mountains this weekend

While Friday and Saturday are expected to be warm and dry around much of Colorado, storms are set to hit the state on Sunday, lasting for multiple days. According to the National Weather Service, near-record-setting temperatures will be reached around the state on Friday. While Denver's forecasted high of 89 is expected to approach a record daily high of 93 degrees, temperatures in Breckenridge are expected to tie a record daily high of 70 degrees, set in 1894.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy