Alabama State

Forklift struck, killed worker after Alabama yard ignored safety rules, feds say

By Cassandre Coyer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 6 days ago

A 45-year-old worker died on a shipping yard in Alabama in 2021 after she was struck by a forklift, officials said.

Now, the Department of Labor is citing the manufacturer.

Sunbelt Forest Products LLC was cited after a worker was fatally injured in an Athens lumber shipping yard on Nov. 15, 2021, the agency said in a May 23 news release.

Sunbelt Forest Products did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on May 24.

“We’ve been made aware of a tragic accident at our Athens, AL plant, which we are investigating. The employees in our Athens plant are a close-knit group and we share their sadness at the loss of our colleague,” Sunbelt Forest Products President Ken Dell Donne told News 19 in a statement in November 2021.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators said the manufacturer put workers’ safety at risk by allowing employees to walk in areas where forklift drivers could not see them.

The agency added that the company ignored safety standards when it not distinguish “shipping department travel aisles for trucks, forklifts and pedestrians” and did not require forklift operators to “keep a clear view of the driving path.”

The manufacturer is facing $53,866 in proposed fines, according to the agency.

“A forklift typically weighs between 4,000 to 9,000 pounds and poses significant risk of severe injury or death to workers who may be struck-by this equipment,” OSHA Area Office Director Ramona Morris in Birmingham, Alabama, said in the release. “Employers must take precautions in workplaces that use powered industrial vehicles to prevent devastating incidents and the loss of someone’s life.”

Sunbelt Forest Products is a lumber manufacturer headquartered in Florida with locations throughout the country, according to its website.

Comments / 14

Nathan Butts
5d ago

instead of the company being fined the money should go to the deceased surviving family plus money to compensate them for monetary losses due to his/her untimely demize

Reply(4)
12
William Rogers
5d ago

Operator improperly trained. Must be aware of all personnel in the vicinity, operate the equipment as well as keep a visual on all people nearby.

Reply
2
