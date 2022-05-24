Citing drought and climate change, Utah governments are starting to tear out grass lawns

It was a typical late May day in Washington County — hot, dry, and with not a hint of rain. But something unique was happening last Thursday when a coordinated “Flip Blitz” was underway to remove over two acres of "non-functional" grass.

Local officials touted it as a serious step toward water conservation, and while water conservation advocates called it a "baby step" toward meeting southwestern Utah's real need for change, the move was seen as a signal of larger efforts to come.

The point of the Flip Blitz

In a coordinated statewide campaign dubbed "Flip Blitz" by state water managers, governments across Utah removed 135,000 sq/ft of grass on public property and replaced it with more water-friendly landscaping. The vast majority— about 115,000 sq/ft — was taken from lawns in Washington County, where the hot desert climate and years of debate over drought, population growth and controversial projects like the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline have made the area a kind of ground zero for water conservation proposals.

“This is a good example of looking at how we can do a better job and have more effective landscaping,” said Zach Renstrom, the executive director of the Washington County Water Conservancy District. “And so this is a great opportunity for everybody to kind of get together and to show what we can do.”

Local and state media were invited to attend the "Flip Blitz" event in Washington County, with county commissioners and other area officials invited for photo opportunities and to participate in the actual labor of taking out the grass.

Some advocates for stricter water conservation said that while the event seemed to present a good opportunity to talk about water issues, they worried that it seemed more performative and didn't actually offer any substantial solutions to the concerns surrounding Washington County’s water future.

“Is this a public relations stunt, or is this a signal that it's going to have a sweeping change of behavior throughout the region?” asked Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, a regional advocacy group that has been critical in the past of Washington County's reluctance to adopt stricter conservation measures despite its fast-paced growth.

The 115,000 sq/ft of turf removed on Thursday could save about 4 million gallons annually, according to Renstrom. That equates to about 12.3 acre-feet of water savings a year.

“4 million gallons of water … essentially, you know, that's peanuts.” Roerink said. “That's an infinitesimal amount as it relates to the system as a whole.”

Renstrom acknowledged there is still “a lot” of non-functional grass — which he defines as grass that only gets walked on when it gets mowed — in Washington County, and that its impact is significant given that about 60% of the culinary water used locally is used on watering outdoor landscapes.

But by being an example for others, officials said they hoped the government's actions would encourage private businesses, homeowners and others to do the same.

Victor Iverson, one of the county commissioners who participated in the event, said he saw it as an opportunity for local governments to show they are being leaders.

“We're recognizing that we can live in a beautifully landscaped community, but one that uses less water,” he said. “Regardless of the demands of growth, putting on water, focusing on water conservation, and wise water use is something that we need to be doing more of.”

Impact of removing non-functional grass

The usual amount of water yield the WCWCD gets from the Virgin River Watershed, which is Washington County’s main water source, is 30,000 acre-feet annually, according to the WCWCD website .

Roerink said he is encouraged by efforts like the Flip Blitz but thinks they are “baby steps” when it comes to water conservation in Utah, which is facing a historic drought and rapid population growth.

“We're coming in at all this stuff too late,” he said.

Other areas in the west have enacted such measures much earlier. In 2009 , the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) restricted turf additions to new developments. Washington County just started implementing restrictions on turf for new developments this year.

But leadership in Utah thinks the state is moving in a positive direction.

Gov. Spencer Cox said he thinks events like the Flip Blitz are a sign of progress in the state and required a “huge paradigm shift” for Utahns to embrace water conservation through turf removal.

“If you told me even a year ago that we would have this kind of buy-in around a program to eliminate non-essential grass, I would have been shocked that we had made it this far,” Cox said in his monthly press conference.

The service area of the SNWA has continued to take more aggressive steps around water conservation, in 2021 a law was passed in Nevada to ban the use of all non-functional grass. Roerink thinks communities in the drought-stricken American west need to take similarly forceful measures around water conservation and Utah “needs to go further” for water conservation.

Renstrom says the St. George area likely won’t go down the same road as Las Vegas, though.

“I don't want St. George to ever look like Las Vegas," he said. "I think we have a unique, beautiful community here that I want to make sure we keep and I think we can do that without becoming like Las Vegas.”

The conversations around water conservation have stayed consistent in recent years. In 2020, the district stated it supported residents removing turf but advocated for certain uses of grass such as for outdoor activities and for turf to only be used “sparingly” , and Renstrom repeated this sentiment at the Flip Blitz event.

More conservation measures coming?

With governments tearing out turf on public property, there is some uncertainty as to whether private residents and businesses might get some financial incentive to do the same.

In 2021, after The Spectrum released survey results showing a majority of residents supported further water conservation efforts, the WCWCD issued a press release saying the district would pursue additional programs , one of which would include rebates for residents who tore out their lawns.

This rebate program is still in its early phases, in the 2021 WCWCD water conservation plan , an initial incentive plan outlined a $1 rebate for turf removal that is replaced with desert friendly landscapes. The WCWCD expects to unveil its rebate program in 2023 while it works with the state on requirements for the program, according to Karry Rathje, the WCWCD communications manager.

This year, the Utah Legislature passed HB 121 , which approved $5 million to be set aside for turf removal incentive programs. These funds haven’t made their way to Washington County yet, but the funding is set to become available soon and the WCWCD is working with the state to secure a portion of those funds for turf removal incentives, according to Rathje.

Roerink said he likes that Utah is beginning to provide cash for turf removal programs but thinks $5 million isn’t enough to meet statewide demands for turf removal.

“That's couch cushion money for turf removal programs,” he said.

The SNWA's turf removal program offers a $3 rebate for every square foot of removed turf.

The majority of funding for the Flip Blitz events was provided by participating cities since the turf removal projects during the Flip Blitz event — seven projects in five different cities — were funded by the cities where they happened, according to the WCWCD.

St. George is still estimating the total costs for the turf it removed during the event — about 43,000 sq/ft — since the city has only removed its turf and still needs to put in more desert friendly landscapes for the areas where turf was removed, according to David Cordero, the communications and marketing director for St. George. He says the most expensive part of the Flip Blitz event is paying to get more desert-friendly plants and landscapes installed.

More turf removal events are being scheduled by local cities that will remove about 367,000 sq/ft in the next year, which could amount to over 12 million gallons of water.

There are hopes from the WCWCD and Cox that the turf removal events in Washington County will inspire local residents and other areas of the state to remove turf and place more desert-friendly landscapes.

“Success breeds success," Cox said. "When other cities and counties see what Washington City and Washington County are doing and how much they're saving, I think that's going to be a huge incentive for them to do the same thing.”

While Roerink and Cox disagree about how fast Utah should be moving for water conservation, they both think there are further steps coming in the future.

But Roerink said he thinks leadership in the state needs to commit to tougher, Las Vegas-style conservation measures to ensure a healthy water future for Utah amid the rising population and continuing drought.

“Utah is already behind the eight ball,” he said. “So, I think everyone should be poised to start getting ahead of the game rather than lagging and they have a slim window of opportunity over the next year or two, where they can really make some big gains and be seen as a leader.”

