Report: Marcus Rashford Wants To Stay At Manchester United - He Will Prove Erik Ten Hag He Is A Great Forward
Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United and is planning to endure intense heated weather training in the United States the following month, as he desires to impress the new manager Erik ten Hag.
Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United and is planning to endure intense heated weather training in the United States the following month, as he desires to impress the new manager Erik ten Hag.
The 24-year-old's future in the Red Devils has been discussed lately, it was claimed to be uncertain after United’s 4-1 derby defeat to Manchester City in early March, back then Rashford was thinking about his options elsewhere.
Bayern Munich are keen on Rashford’s services in the event the forward chooses to leave but the number 10 is determined to get his place back at Manchester United under the Dutchman.
According to a report from the newspaper The Telegraph : The Manchester-born will try to recover and resemble his peak performance back after a season to forget in his career.
Marcus Rashford has programmed a trip to the United States where he will be working out hard during his vacation next month before returning to Carrington Training Complex for the start of pre-season on June 27th.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon
Comments / 0