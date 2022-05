In 1972, before Elvis Costello was Elvis Costello, a young musician named Declan MacManus joined up with another young Liverpool musician named Allan Mayes to form a band called Rusty. They played the club circuit for a year but never made it into a studio. But this past year, Costello reunited with Mayes to resurrect the band and record six new tracks that once featured on their old setlists. Those tracks include two originals, “Warm House” and “Maureen And Sam,” and covers of songs by Nick Lowe, Jim Ford, and Neil Young. Costello described it as “the record we would have cut when we were 18, if anyone had let us.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO