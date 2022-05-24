ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the 7 Best Casinos in New York State

By Nik Rivers
 6 days ago
If there is one thing you should know about me, I love to visit casinos. I can be found in the happiest place on earth, Las Vegas, three to five times a year. But when I am not in Vegas, I have been known to pop into the various casinos located...

For every "Best Of" list, there has to be the opposite and a "Worst Of" list. Every year there are rankings and ratings put out about all the amazing best places to live here in Western New York. But what about the bottom of the list? What about the place...
See The Upstate NY Town That Is The Birthplace of Memorial Day

Honoring America's fallen heroes is a tradition that started right here in Upstate New York. Memorial Day has been recognized as a national holiday since 1971, when the last Monday in May was designated as the official day the United States would honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom.
Two Take 5 lotto tickets worth nearly $20K each sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Be sure to check your lotto tickets. Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the Take 5 Evening drawing on Saturday, according to the New York Lottery. One ticket worth $19,739.50 was sold at the Stewart’s Shop at 124 West Main Street Rt 12 in Waterville, NY on May 28.
Three Take 5 tickets worth over $19K sold in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 25. There were two winning tickets sold for the May 25 Take 5 evening drawing, one was sold in Brooklyn and the other was sold in Elmhurst. The winning numbers of the drawing […]
No Pool? The Best Swimming Holes in the Hudson Valley

In the Hudson Valley, the answer to this question is just as heavily-guarded as a secret family recipe: "Where's a good local swimming hole?" The question was recently posted in a local hiking group on Facebook, and the answers from people who would rather take the answer to their graves poured in. "Nobody tells of a good swimming hole, especially in NY, because then it will no longer be a good swimming hole.." answered one secretive hiker. "I've been here 10 years and still can't get the intel", complained another. Some people even seemed to enjoy the swimming hole gatekeeping: "I know one that hasn't been mentioned and it's in Orange county [NY]. Explore u will find it like I did" hinted a very coy commenter. So what gives?
It’s the Law! Did You Know These Ten Bizarre New York State Laws?

We all know the most common laws in the land: buckle up, don't text while driving, don't shoot your neighbors. You know, the more well-known laws in the books. The laws that don't get nearly as much attention, but according to a MoneyInc. article on bizarre laws in New York, are still technically enforceable in the Empire State. Laws prohibiting stray laundry, the sale of certain type of animal hair, and even the location of your child's puppet show.
The origins of Central New York community names

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wondered why some places are named what they are in Central New York? Maybe you finished watching this video where people (hilariously) failed to pronounce Skaneateles, or maybe you were enjoying a walk around Cazenovia Lake and wondered — where the heck did this name come from? It turns out there’s a rhyme and a reason, and we are here to tell you why!
Advanced recycling in New York faces major roadblock

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eighteen states have officially welcomed advanced recycling facilities to help address the waste crisis seen across the country, but legislation introduced at the last minute might stop New York state from becoming the 19th. Just 12 days before lawmakers were scheduled to leave Albany, Assembly...
40 Best Places For Lunch In Western New York

If you are sitting at the office right now killing time on the web and thinking about lunch, just know there are plenty of places to grab a quick, delicious bite here in the 716. There are a couple of key things that make for a great lunch place. Lunch...
CDC: Masks no longer recommended in Central NY as Covid-19 cases plunge

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have fallen so sharply in Central New York that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer encouraging people to wear masks indoors. The CDC encourages masks in areas with high transmission levels, but Central New York counties have now dropped...
New York State Has Seized Thousands Of Guns This Year, Increasing Monthly

New York State has increased its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets and out of the hands of potential criminals. At the second meeting of the Intra-State Gun Tracing Consortium at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush, Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on how many guns have been taken off the streets. Since January, thousands of illegal guns have been seized, including 'ghost guns,' which according to the Brady Untied organization are preferred by those with criminal motives, since they are virtually untraceable,
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

