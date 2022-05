PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky band teacher is recovering from a stroke thanks to his fast-thinking students. According to a release from Baptist Health Paducah, Chris Loe was teaching his percussion class at Paducah Tilghman High School when he suddenly couldn’t recognize his arm as he held it out in front of him, nor could he verbally respond to his students.

