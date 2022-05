Most Nashvillians pay bills to Nashville Electric Service. But it is the Tennessee Valley Authority that actually puts power on the grid and picks the source of that power. For the first time ever, the NES board voiced an opinion this week about how TVA should invest in its energy future – with the conclusion that the utility should invest in renewable energy and ditch plans for more fossil fuels at the Cumberland Fossil Plant in Stewart County.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO