Richland, OR

Two stranded boats return safely to Hewitt Park near Richland

By JAYSON JACOBY jjacoby@bakercityherald.com
 6 days ago

Four people in two separate boats made it safely back to Hewitt Park, on the Powder River arm of Brownlee Reservoir near Richland, after both vessels had fuel problems on Monday afternoon, May 23.

The incident started around 1:17 p.m. when Baker County Dispatch received a cellphone call from a boater, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller said the 21-foot boat had run out of gas and lacked oars. It was in the middle of the river near Brownlee Dam.

There were two people and one dog aboard, McClay said.

While Marine Deputy Wayne Paxton and Deputy Brian Harvey were en route to the scene in a patrol boat, the Dispatch Center received a second call.

A woman from La Grande said she had spoken by cellphone with her husband and son about 12:58 p.m., and that the motor in their boat, in the same area of the reservoir, would not start.

The woman told a dispatcher that the call ended and she couldn’t reach her husband and son again.

Then Dispatch received a third call, this one from one of the people on the first stranded boat.

The caller said another boat was towing them back toward Holcomb Park.

The dispatcher asked the caller to describe the people on the second boat, and it became clear that the rescuers were the father and son from La Grande, McClay said.

But the problems weren’t over.

While the La Grande father and son were towing the other boat, their own boat, a 1978 Marlin Sidewinder, also stopped running.

When Paxton and Harvey arrived later in the afternoon, they poured fuel into the first boat, which started.

The issue with the second boat was that it hadn’t automatically switched from the empty tank to a tank that still had fueled. The boat owner fixed that issue and all three boats, with the Sheriff’s Office vessel in the rear, returned to Hewitt Park, McClay said.

