Walworth County, SD

Walworth County will hire consultant to help fix the bookkeeping in the auditor’s office

By Karen Bricks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Tuesday’s (May 24th) meeting of the Walworth County Commission, at the request of County Auditor Deb Kahl, the commissioners approved hiring the current Perkins County Finance Officer as a consultant to help straighten out the books in the Auditor’s office, at a cost of $40 per hour plus expenses. She...

Dupree, Timber Lake among latest Community Development Block Grant recipients

The South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development has awarded over $2.7 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to four projects. Dupree, Isabel, Lead and Timber Lake will use the monies to help fund community projects that total more than $10 million. CDBG awards include the following:. The...
DUPREE, SD
Mary Knife 1991 - 2022

Mary Knife, 31, of Eagle Butte, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Monument Health, Rapid City. Funeral services are currently pending. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
EAGLE BUTTE, SD
Mobridge Pollock Girls do well at State Track and Feild

The Mobridge Pollock Girls Track and Field Team finished 7th over all in the team standings at the 2022 South Dakota High School State Track and Field Meet held last weekend in Sioux Falls. The Timber Lake boys ended up 9th, Potter County 19th and Herreid Selby Area 20th in the class B final standings. The Mobridge Pollock Boys finished 30th in the A boy’s final standings. The Class A girl’s 4 by 200 Relay team consisting of Sophia Overland , Landyn Henderson, Jacy Netterville and Ryli Thompson ran a 1:48 good enough for 6th overall. Heidi Olson ran the 1600 in 5:16 to take a 4th place finish. Ryli Thompson from Mobridge Pollock ran a 1:01 in the 400 Meter Dash, good enough for 6th place. Brady Bauer from Mobridge Pollock ran a 51.17 in the 400 Meter Dash, good enough for 7th place. Simon Fried from Mobridge Pollock ran the 300-meter Hurdles in 42:59 and took an 8th place finish. The Girls 1600 Sprint Medley Relay team for Mobridge Pollock consisting of Sophia Overland, Landyn Henderson, Ryli Thompson and Heidi Olson took a third place with a time of 4:21:70. The Mobridge Pollock Girl’s 4 by 400 Meter Relay team won the state track meet running a time of 4:06.35. Jacey Netterville, Faith Heil, Ryli Thompson and Landyn Henderson are your 4 by 400 2002 State Champions. The Potter County Girl’s Class b 4 by 400 relay consisting of Kristie Lake, Rayel Rersoon, Danika Kaup and Emma Schlachter ran in 4:10.32 and won the state championship. The rest of the results from this past weekend’s State Track and Field are on the website sdpb dot org.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Merkwan, Putzier Close State Track With Top 5 Finishes For Pierre

SIOUX FALLS – Jack Merkwan and Tucker Putzier had top-five finishes for Pierre Governor Track & Field Saturday on the final day of the SDHSAA State Championships at Howard Wood Field. Merkwan finished fourth in the AA boys 300 meter hurdles at 40.63 seconds. Putzier was fifth in the...
PIERRE, SD

