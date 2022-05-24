The Legacies Of Law Professors

U.S. News rankings are a great thing, but they aren’t the only thing. It can’t answer all of your questions. Yes, it ranks the relative prestige, costs and bar passage rate of each school, but it fails to factor in Lawyering While Black (LWB). For example, would your choice between going to Penn or NYU be swayed by the professors that you’d have to put up with? Looking to do a little background research on the people who would be giving you assignments as you decide on where to summer? You aren’t the only one — thankfully the folks at Lawyers of Color have some sage advice that should help with your decision making and quality of life at what may be your first PWI.

