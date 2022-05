Samantha Steen often imagines what her father might say if he could meet her three sons. She wonders what it would be like to meet him, too. Steen was only 13 months old when her father, Sgt. Rodney M. Davis of the U.S. Marine Corps, was killed in action in Vietnam on Sept. 6, 1967. Davis, who was 25 years old when he died, left behind a wife and two young daughters: Samantha and her older sister, Nicky.

MILITARY ・ 8 HOURS AGO