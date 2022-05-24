Holcim extends Louisiana presence with Cajun Ready Mix deal

Exorbitant land costs, NIMBY (not in my back yard) undercurrents, and a thick extra layer of plant approval or permitting measures hamper concrete plant development or upgrades along much of the California coast. No stranger to new construction or site improvement challenges, Half Moon Bay (HMB) Building and Garden Inc. has raised ready mixed production capabilities by reconfiguring a third of its premium 12-acre parcel—located in the center of a historic beach town about half hour south of San Francisco—and addressing neighbor or California Coastal Commission concerns through two years of planning and outreach.

