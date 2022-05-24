ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Holcim extends Louisiana presence with Cajun Ready Mix deal

Holcim has acquired Cajun Ready Mix Concrete, which leads the Baton Rouge, La. market with eight plants and 51-mixer truck fleet. The business is strategic to Lafarge ready mixed operations in New Orleans and...

