BOONE — A man from Avery County was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff's Office after an investigation alleged he had been having an intimate relationship with a minor. According to the warrants for his arrest, Aaron Edward England Williams, 29, of Banner Elk, is alleged to had sex with a minor who was 15 or younger at the time on two occasions between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO