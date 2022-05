GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's governing board agreed on Monday to form a new committee to help speed up its response to health emergencies like COVID-19. The U.N. health agency faced criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the pace of its response to early cases that may have delayed detection and helped the virus to spread. Some disease experts say that governments and the WHO must avoid repeating such early missteps with other outbreaks like monkeypox.

