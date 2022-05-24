ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Oreo and Ritz team up for the ultimate sweet-and-salty snack

By Chrissy Callahan
TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling snacky but can’t decide something salty or something sweet? With Oreo and Ritz’s latest collaboration, you won’t have to. The two companies (both owned by Mondelez) have joined forces to create a one-of-a-kind snack that merges both of their signature products — Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers — and it's...

www.today.com

Comments / 3

Related
Apartment Therapy

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Single Party I’m Invited To

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Ritz Crackers#Food Drink
Mashed

Blue Bell Ice Cream Brought Back This Favorite Summer Flavor

With summer around the corner, it's time to bust out all of your favorite ice cream treats. If you're looking for some new flavors to try, Ben and Jerry's most recent flavor is inspired by the classic summer dessert, cherry crumble. For ice cream fans who prefer to buy in bulk, Costco has a frozen treat inspired by Stroopwafels. But if you prefer flavors that are tried and true and evoke country cooking, then look no further than Blue Bell's Southern Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

New Nationwide Ice Cream Recall Issued

A new nationwide ice cream recall was issued on Thursday. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York, recalled over 2,000 tubs of their Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk non-dairy frozen dessert because it contained trace amounts of tree nut allergens. The packaging did not include a tree nut warning, so consumers with tree nut allergies are asked not to eat the product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Wendy's Has A Sweet $1 Deal For National Hamburger Month

In the 1994 book, "The Primal Cheeseburger," author Elizabeth Rozin declared, "If the melting pot exists, the cheeseburger may well be its most palpable product; to take a bite of it is to take a bite of history." But even without the dairy topping, a hamburger is a bite of history worth savoring. According to National Today, the sandwich originated from a snack called a Hamburgh sausage that resembled a meatball and came with bread. The modern image of this dish stems back to the 1904 World's Fair, where hamburgers appeared as a novelty food. Later, they were formalized by White Castle.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Beer Recall Issued

A popular beer has just been recalled after it was found to pose "a possible health risk." Lidl GB on April 30 voluntarily recalled Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%. The popular beer, sold throughout the United Kingdom, was pulled from shelves after it was determined Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% contains sulphur dioxide, which was not declared on the label, meaning the beverage poses a health risk to those with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.
DRINKS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put This Spice On Literally Everything To Boost Metabolism

A healthy, swifter metabolism can be promoted with a balanced diet, enough drinks of water, regular sleep and exercise, experts explain. With that said, we asked registered dietitians and health experts more about one spice that has many benefits for weight loss and overall health, and specifically, your metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert at JustCBD and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy