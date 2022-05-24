Texas school shooting updates: Biden addresses nation, says ‘We have to do more’

UVALDE, Texas — Eighteen children and three adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, and the suspected gunman was among those killed, Texas authorities confirmed.

The shooting, the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, occurred in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, WOAI reported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also said that the shooter abandoned his car and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, The Associated Press reported, noting that the rampage marks the deadliest at a U.S. grade school since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.

Update 8:51 p.m. EDT May 24: President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House just before 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday, openly grieving the loss of “beautiful, innocent second, third and fourth graders.”

Meanwhile, federal law enforcement officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release investigative details, confirmed to the AP that the death toll was expected to rise.

“I had hoped, when I became President, I would not have to do this again,” Biden said, invoking the memory of the Sandy Hook massacre that claimed 27 lives, including 20 first graders, 10 years ago.

In addition to offering condolences to the families and loved ones of those lost in Tuesday’s mass shooting, Biden also urged the American public to pray for the “scores” of grade school survivors who saw “their friends die as if they were on a battlefield.”

“To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” Biden said, calling that unique grief “suffocating.”

Biden also stated that some 900 gun-related incidents have occurred on school grounds nationwide since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, leaving him “sick and tired” of resistance to the passage of “common sense gun laws.”

“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” he said, adding, “We have to act.”

Biden concluded his remarks simply: “God bless the loss of innocent life on this sad day.”

Update 8:17 p.m. EDT May 14: A Texas state senator confirmed to the AP on Tuesday night that the death toll from the shooting at the Uvalde elementary school has increased to 18 children and three adults.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, also confirmed to the outlet that at least three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition. Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the fatalities.

Update 6:58 p.m. EDT May 24: Tuesday’s shooting occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area and less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime, the AP reported.

Update 6:30 p.m. EDT May 24: President Joe Biden will address the nation about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at 8:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday from the White House, following his return from Asia.

The White House also issued a proclamation early Tuesday evening honoring the victims of the elementary school shooting, ordering U.S. flags on public buildings and military installations to be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday. Read the full proclamation.

Update 6:22 p.m. EDT May 24: The suspected gunman, identified by Abbott earlier as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was either a current or former student at Uvalde High School, the governor confirmed.

Meanwhile, Uvalde Chief of Police Pete Arredondo told KSAT-TV that it appeared that Ramos acted alone.

According to the TV station, second through fourth graders attend Robb Elementary, and the rampage began at around 11:30 a.m. local time.

University Health officials confirmed to KSAT that two of the shooting victims being treated at University Hospital, a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman, remained in critical condition early Tuesday evening.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde,” Abbott said in a prepared statement, noting that the two police officers wounded during the attack are expected to survive their injuries.

“Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss, and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

Update 5:22 p.m. EDT May 24: Abbott said during a news conference that the suspected gunman, whom he identified earlier as Salvador Ramos, was believed to have been killed by responding officers, the AP reported.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and will continue to monitor the situation.

Update 5:06 p.m. EDT May 24: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the 18-year-old suspect in the shooting as Salvador Ramos. The high school student was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. local time and is believed to have killed his grandmother before going to the elementary school, KHOU reported.

Update 4:56 p.m. EDT May 24: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, delivering an update on the shooting, said Tuesday afternoon that 14 students and 1 teacher were killed in the shooting, The AP reported.

Update 3:55 p.m. EDT May 24: Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials said at least two children were dead and more than a dozen others were injured in the incident, ABC News reported.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said the two students who were killed were dead on arrival, KSAT reported.

A 45-year-old person was also grazed by a bullet, according to Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials, ABC News reported.

University Hospital said a 66-year-old woman is in critical condition, according to The Associated Press.

Update 2:46 p.m. EDT, May 24: University Hospital has two patients, an adult and a child being treated at the facility. Uvalde Memorial Hospital also has several students being treated there, KENS reported. Neither hospital said why the individuals were brought in or what their conditions were.

Update 2:32 p.m. EDT, May 24: School officials clarified that the shooting took place off-campus, but the school was in lockdown, ABC News reported.

Update 2:17 p.m. EDT, May 24: Uvalde Police Department said that the alleged gunman who prompted the lockdown is in custody.

Original report: The entire district was under lockdown due to gunshots in the area, KENS reported.

There are no details about any injuries on campus, KSAT reported. But officials said all of the students were safe in the buildings, WOAI reported.

A Uvalde police dispatcher said the scene is still active, but no other information was available, The Associated Press reported.

Students at the elementary school are being taken to a local civic center to be reunited with their parents once all students are accounted for, officials said on Facebook.

Just under 600 students attend Robb Elementary, the AP reported.

