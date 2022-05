Fans are back at the Speedway. Speed is back at the Speedway. Explosive cheers are back at the Speedway. It was time to be ourselves again at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and damn it felt good. The power of brotherhood and sisterhood, united in the grandstands, in the infield, and out among the campsites, was tangible and powerful. I’ll remember the 106th Indy 500 for the overwhelming waves of energy that poured out of IMS since the month of May got under way.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO