Omaha, NE

Omaha veterinarian sees an uptick in ticks

By WOWT Channel 6
News Channel Nebraska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (WOWT) -- Veterinarians say you and your pets may be at a higher risk of getting sick this summer. They are seeing an increase in the number of ticks, which are known to carry dangerous and sometimes deadly diseases. Susan Mundie recently found ticks on her dog. Mundie...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 1

Grand Island Independent

What’s the worst that can happen?

I’ve been talking to people this week about goat yoga, and I haven’t found a lot of enthusiasm. The idea of getting down on all fours, with a goat standing on your back, doesn’t seem appealing to many people, including my wife. “You bet,” she says. “Nothing...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

CEDARS emergency shelter feeling affects of foster home shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, 10/11 NOW brought you the story of a growing number of foster kids in Nebraska, especially teens, having nowhere to go. Needing a stable home environment. Since then, CEDARS of Lincoln reached out to 10/11 NOW to share how their emergency shelter is having...
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

The City Lights Of the Dreessen Farm

Approximately 12 miles north of Village Pointe in Omaha, between dusty grain bins, there is an old metal barn full of cherry red tractors. The Dreessens, a multi-generational family of farmers, congregate here often after long days of working the land. They are generous to guests with cold ones and are inclusive in their shop talk. Many visitors wander in from neighboring crop fields, and frequently. Taylor Dreessen, 23, is the youngest Dreessen still farming.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP readies for the Deadliest 100 Days of Driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a tragic trend seen in Nebraska over the past few weeks, deadly crashes involving teenagers. It’s also a trend groups like law enforcement and highway safety are taking note of and heading into what’s dubbed the Deadliest 100 Days of Driving, and they’re taking action.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Home-care co-ops could ease the senior living crisis in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more senior living facilities closing in Nebraska, many people are looking for immediate solutions. One idea that is fairly new may be able to help, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to introduce it in Nebraska. Home-care worker cooperatives are successful in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Glaura M. Falk

Glaura M. Falk, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Omaha to George and Mildred (Madsen) Harry. Glaura graduated from Cairo High School early in 1944 to move to Portland, Oregon to run a switchboard during war time. She moved back to Grand Island where she went to business college. Glaura then attended Evangelical Free Church School in Chicago, Illinois where she met Rev. Arlyn “Dale” Falk. They moved back to Nebraska and were married on August 9, 1949 in Grand Island. While Dale was serving churches, they lived in Ponca, Peru, Bridgeport and Council Bluffs, Iowa before settling in Omaha and Beatrice. While living in Peru, Glaura earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Peru State College. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and while living in Bridgeport, tutored children and taught 2nd grade in the Bridgeport Public Schools from 1966 to 1973. Glaura received a lifetime teaching certificate while substitute teaching for Council Bluffs Public Schools in Iowa. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a tutor in the literacy program in Omaha and taught Sunday school from 1949 to 2004. Glaura loved teaching children and enjoyed reading and walking.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man airlifted to Sioux City after northeast Nebraska workplace accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man was airlifted to Sioux City after a workplace accident in northeast Nebraska on Friday. Emergency crews responded to the scene, including LifeNet, after an accident involving a railroad worker near the area KGP Services, located north of Norfolk in Pierce County, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

High spirits, grounded balloons at Memorial weekend event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Memorial Day weekend festivities always seem to come with a caveat: weather permitting. Friday morning, the world’s largest American flag balloon made its way to Baxter Arena for tonight’s big kick-off event. They call it a balloon glow, the balloons standing up in hot...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Yard sale supports Norfolk woman's dying father

NORFOLK -- One family is raising money in Norfolk before a father dies. On Saturday, May 28, from noon until 4 p.m., Kim Throener hosted a yard sale at 205 Beverly Road in Norfolk. The proceeds help her father, who has terminal cancer. "We did have an estranged relationship for...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Omaha meat processing facility affected by OSHA COVID-19 settlement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several meat processing plants in different states, including two in Nebraska, are affected by a recent settlement with OSHA regarding infectious disease protocols. According to the United States Department of Labor, four JBS Foods USA subsidiaries and affiliates have agreed to a settlement in which they...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

LES prepares for summertime difficulties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North American Electric Reliability Corporation is warning that there could be widespread reliability problems during peak energy use periods this summer. Lincoln Electric System is paying close attention to that, which is why it thinks it’s prepared. One problem NERC is watching out...
LINCOLN, NE
thewayneherald.com

Leadership Nebraska selects local participant

The NE Chamber Foundation has announced that Brittany Webber has been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIV. Brittany is a Customer Relations Representative at State Nebraska Bank & Trust in Wayne. Her responsibilities include opening new accounts, troubleshooting online and mobile banking issues, monthly bank statement proof work and publishing, and social media and website management.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in north Omaha cutting Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A person is in the hospital after being injured in a cutting Sunday morning in north Omaha. The call came in at 4:00 a.m. Sunday for the incident at North 33rd and Summit Street. Douglas County Dispatch said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Honoring those who sacrificed, by every day actions

BEATRICE – Americans can do their share every day to honor those who paid the ultimate price in wars over the decades…over one million who have lost their lives. "Those that gave their lives, would have wanted you to enjoy the life that you have....the life they sacrificed for."
BEATRICE, NE
kfornow.com

Public Invited to Visit Restored Cascade Fountain June 5

Lincoln, NE (May 27, 2022) The Parks and Recreation Department and Lincoln Parks Foundation invite the public to view the restored Cascade Fountain Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South 27th Street and Capitol Parkway. In he Fountain’s new plaza area, visitors can view 459 bricks...
LINCOLN, NE

