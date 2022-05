Chane Sports brings us the NiceCNC Folding Brake Pedal Plate, a pedal enlarger that brings more than just a larger surface area for dirt riders to stomp on. Most brake pedals for dirt bikes tend to fold inward, but if the folding mechanism were to hit an object that is parallel to its hinge, it runs the risk of breaking off and leaving you with a broken lever to fix. Dirt riders tend to frequent heavy-duty boots as well, making a pedal enlarger a very enticing buy due to the large surface area it provides. Though, with the amount of thrashing that a typical dirt bike gets, running an enlarger might expose a little too much of the pedal to rocks and other bumps.

BICYCLES ・ 23 HOURS AGO