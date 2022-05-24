ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second man convicted in Utica barbershop shooting sentenced for murder of Lemeke Pittman

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
 6 days ago
The final defendant in a year-long murder case was sentenced Tuesday in Oneida County Court.

Hakim Muhammad, 20, of Utica, was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for the felony second-degree murder of 26-year-old Lemeke Pittman.

Pittman, also of Utica, was shot and killed at a barbershop at the corner of Seymour Avenue and James Street last May. Jaleak Scarborough, 22, and Christian Rodriguez, 32, both of Utica, were also arrested in connection to his death.

Scarborough and Muhammad were both convicted of felony second-degree murder following a week-long trial last month. Scarborough was sentenced Monday, according to court records.

Rodriguez initially pleaded guilty to felony second-degree conspiracy in February, but withdrew his plea before being sentenced last month. Instead, he was sentenced to time served for fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor. Prosecutors said his testimony in Scarborough and Muhammad's trial helped lead to their convictions and illustrated he was the most removed from the murder.

At Muhammad's sentencing Tuesday, prosecutors read out loud letters from Pittman's daughter and her mother. His mother, Lisa Pittman, also spoke at the sentencing, sometimes in tears, and sometimes in anger at Muhammad and Scarborough.

"Anybody's life can be taken, so don't think you did something," she said. "You took his life and you took it in a cowardly way."

She also addressed Oneida County Court Judge Michael Dwyer and asked he give Muhammad the maximum sentence, noting while he did not fire the gun, he played a significant role in her son's death.

Muhammad spoke briefly following the family's statements.

"Sorry for your loss," he said. "But I didn't kill him."

"You didn't kill him, but you set it in motion," Dwyer replied, going on to describe Muhammad's role in noticing Pittman at the barbershop and driving Scarborough there, as well as driving him from the scene and abandoning the car.

"You done?" Muhammad asked.

"No, I'm not done," Dwyer said, before issuing the maximum sentence.

Pittman's family clapped at the judge's decision, but members were still in tears as Muhammad was led out of the courtroom.

Pittman's death came only nine months after his uncle, 35-year-old Molik Liggins of Utica, was killed in a shooting in August 2020. His death remains under investigation.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

