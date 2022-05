All-black Air Force 1s have built up quite a hilarious reputation over the last few years for being the shoe of choice for goons who roam the earth in search of something to stomp on. Black-on-black Air Force 1s have indeed been a street staple, and truthfully one must choose between the all-black or an all-white side of Uptowns. Both are regularly available on Nike.com at all times, but Nike is bringing back something slightly less aggressive as it attaches a full gum sole for that lifestyle-friendly look.

