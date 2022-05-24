ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine Area Veterans Incorporation Hosts Racine Veterans Support Expo on May 28

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
 6 days ago

The Racine Area Veterans Incorporation (RAVI) will be hosting the first Racine Veterans Support Expo on May 28. This free event will take place on Memorial Day weekend as a way to support Veterans, their families, and support systems at Memorial Hall, 72 7th St. in Downtown Racine.

Racine Veterans Support Expo

The expo will provide Veterans, Military members, and families with information about support and assistance with veteran benefits, education, employment, veteran originations, food, housing, recreation, and more. It will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The National Anthem will be sung at 11 a.m. At noon the Mayor will give his proclamation. At 12:30 p.m., there will be an open mic session.

A social event, featuring a performance by Cheryl McCrary (former Mrs. Wisconsin Royalty International), will follow from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Vendors

40 vendors will be present at the expo to provide support and guidance. If you are a Veteran interested in meeting Racine’s Veteran Club community, this is the opportunity to see what these organizations are about.

There will be breakout sessions taking place to provide veterans support information. There will also be employers on-site actively recruiting to employ Veterans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gkvD_0fopUz8u00

Vendor Map

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmHND_0fopUz8u00

Memorial Day Events

Celebrations

Racine Memorial Day Parade is May 30

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Racine Memorial Day Parade is back. The parade takes place on Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) in West Racine.…

156th Annual Rochester Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

The 156th Annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony will take place in Rochester, Wisconsin on May 30. The parade will kick off at 1:30 p.m.…

