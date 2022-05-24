One ID Columbus Summit

I write with a heavy heart and deep sadness as we consider the news from Texas. Yesterday [5-24-2022], an 18-year-old gunman killed nineteen children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. It is not enough for us simply to say, “our thoughts and prayers are with them.” Our prayers require accompanying action. To that end, Adam Davis of University Baptist Church has been leading us in creating a march and vigil on Sunday afternoon at 4:30pm. Our plan is to gather, pray, march, and then write postcards in support of H.R. 8, a bipartisan bill that will require background checks on all gun purchases, and which is currently being considered by the U.S. Senate.

